ViewRay Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results to be Held After Market on March 4, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today details relating to the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5976583. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

After the live webcast, a replay will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's website, under "Financial Events and Webinars", for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 11, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number: 5976583.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its quarterly results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

