ViewRay to Host Investor Meeting at 2019 ASTRO Annual Meeting in Chicago

CLEVELAND, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced that the Company will host a physician-led informational discussion for investors and analysts during the 2019 American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Event: ViewRay Investor Meeting at 2019 ASTRO Annual Meeting



Date: Monday, September 16, 2019



Time: 7:00 a.m. CT Registration and breakfast





7:30 to 9:00 a.m. CT Physician-led informational discussion



Location: Hyde Park Room at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, Chicago







Guest Speakers: Dr. Percy Lee, Professor and Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Radiation Oncology,

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA





Dr. Ben Slotman, Professor and Chairman of the departments of Radiation Oncology,

Amsterdam University Medical Centers, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Space is limited. Please RSVP to Kathleen Marvin at kmarvin@viewray.com to attend the meeting in person.

A live webcast and archived replay of the meeting will be available on ViewRay's investor relations website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

For more information on related events at the 2019 ASTRO Annual Meeting, please visit ViewRay's website at https://go.viewray.com/ASTRO2019.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

