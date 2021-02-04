ViewSonic Receives Intel’s Titanium-Tier Partner Award.

"We are happy to receive this award, as this is an important milestone for ViewSonic to be recognized as a leading member of the Intel Partner Alliance," says Craig Scott, CTO of ViewSonic and President of ViewSonic EME/ANZ. "Our partnership with Intel over the past two years has helped address current needs, and our innovative solutions have shaped the digital world of both enterprise and education, from meeting rooms to classrooms and beyond. Moving forward, we'll have greater early access to Intel's technology which will allow us to develop cutting-edge solutions to provide real-world benefits to our customers."

ViewSonic was recognized as Intel's Titanium-tier Partner, the top tier of the alliance's membership, for its work with Intel to implement AI and deep learning solutions as part of the myViewBoard software ecosystem and in using computer vision to improve the experience for distance learning and remote work. ViewSonic's innovative solutions in IoT are also in line with Intel's vision to develop and boost new technology in an increasingly data-centric world. With the Titanium status, ViewSonic has exclusive access to Intel's resources to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to customers.

ViewSonic has collaborated with Intel since 2018 to develop advanced interactive displays and digital whiteboarding for the modern workplace and classrooms. The collaborations with Intel include ViewSonic's latest myViewBoard Sens with AI, integrating Intel's OpenVINO™ toolkit which employs facial-expression recognition and mood indexing. This solution gauges an audience's emotions to inform a presenter or teacher during their presentation or lesson immediately. Additionally, the collaborations also include the work in ViewBoard with certified Intel® IoT Market Ready Solutions (Intel® IMRS) and myViewBoard plugin for the Intel Unite®solution.

As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, ViewSonic aims to provide a straightforward and secure transition into distance learning and work-from-home initiatives. ViewSonic continues to work with Intel and the ecosystem to pave the way for a more connected and data-driven world.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

