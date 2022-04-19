ViewSonic Unveils ColorPro VP76 Series, the World's First Professional Color Monitor with an Extended ColorPro Wheel

"When it comes to design, color is king, and calibration is key. We are proud to introduce our flagship model – the ColorPro VP2776, which takes color accuracy and creator-forward design to the next level," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With its advanced features and pro-creator tools, we aim to be the first choice for professionals and prosumers."

Award-Winning Design that Elevates the Creative Workflow

Lauded with multiple accolades from global authorities and esteemed media titles, the prized VP2776 monitor was awarded for its minimalistic design, user experience, and design-enhanced features. Some of the awards include the prestigious iF Design Award 2021, GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2021, and Wallpaper* Magazine's inaugural Smart Space Award 2021 for the 'Smartest Design + Tech Collaboration' category.

The exclusive ColorPro Wheel gives creators instant access to the compatible Adobe Creative Suite, Capture One editing software, and accurate color calibration and control of OSD settings right at their fingertips. For deeper screen immersion, the detachable Magnetic Shading Hood blocks out external glares for higher contrasts and sharper details. Videographers and pro-colorists will find the built-in ambient backstage light perfect for darkroom environments.

Outstanding Visual Performance and Color Capability

Compatible with Mac and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, the ColorPro VP2776 boasts a film-standard wide color gamut of 98% DCI-P3 and is Pantone®-validated. Users can gaze upon spectacular colors that are consistent across different screens.

Blessed with a superbly fast refresh rate of 165Hz and the Nano IPS technology, every frame delivers crisp, fine details even for slow-motion captures. Ideal for animators, video editors, and game developers, the VP2776 pushes out buttery-smooth visuals and pin-points color accuracy for more minute edits and movements.

Key Features of ColorPro VP2776

27" 4K VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Nano IPS display (2560 x 1440 resolution)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Nano IPS display (2560 x 1440 resolution) Exclusive ColorPro Wheel for instant access to compatible Adobe Creative Suite and Capture One editing software, expanded color calibration, and OSD settings

Magnetic Shading Hood and Ambient Backstage Light

Highly precise, lifelike colors with 98% DCI-P3 wide color gamut and ICCSync Color Matching Technology

Professional color accuracy validated by Pantone ®

Seamless graphics from ultra-fast refresh rate of up to 165Hz

Ultimate connectivity with 90W USB-C port

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

1. The "World's first" claim means the first professional monitor with extended wheel to control all the following three functions via a single extended device: (a) OSD intuitive setting, (b) photo and video editing software, and (c) color calibration.

2. VP2776's extended color wheel control supports the following photo and video editing software: (a) Capture One (b) Adobe Creative Suite. ViewSonic may add or modify its software support from time to time without further notice, and hereby disclaims support to software not listed above.

