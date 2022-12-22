ViewSonic Wins Two The Drum Awards for 'United by Play' Campaign

BREA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced today that its United by Play campaign was awarded Best Branding Campaign at The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC and Most Effective Digital Media Strategy at The Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2022. Originating from the UK, The Drum has become one of the most recognized ad publications that celebrate the transformative power of marketing and igniting creative communication approaches around the world. The Awards identified ViewSonic's engaging communication approaches for building a more inclusive gaming community and for providing the best solutions to a diverse spectrum of players.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the prestigious Drum award. United by Play was launched to change the preconceptions of a stereotypical gamer and escalated gaming to a social activity and a lifestyle for anyone who wanted to stay connected," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "With the campaign, we wanted to highlight that gaming is for everyone. ViewSonic is here to deliver the best possible solutions to fulfill the various needs with our gaming product lines, ELITE for professional gamers and OMNI for casual gamers."

The United by Play activation was awarded for the rich and engaging web and social content, all under the theme - "No matter why you game, we're all United by Play". It started by creating a global website to act as the flag-bearing home and delivered ongoing dialogue with videos and an original docuseries. The campaign also cultivated a global audience of like-minded people to submit user-generated content, varying in age, gender, ethnicity, and occupation, each telling us 'why' they game. The campaign reached a broad audience in ViewSonic's key growth markets across Europe and Asia with paid ads focusing on engagement, champion completion rates, and cost-efficient CPCVs.

ViewSonic gaming monitors aim to deliver quality gaming solutions for all players. With a full range of products under the ELITE and OMNI family, the company provides satisfying displays that cater to diverse lifestyles with modern designs and great specs at competitive prices. For professional gamers, the ELITE series offers advanced features such as ultrawide, 4K, mini-LED and NVIDIA® G-Sync Ultimate certified displays. For casual gamers, the OMNI family offers cost-efficient options with powerful performance and a sharp, seamless gaming experience for work and play. ViewSonic also created XG2431, the world's first and only monitor that passes the rigorous testing thresholds of Blur Busters Approved 2.0 for tech enthusiasts. The company will roll out more gaming solutions for varying needs in 2023. Please visit the ViewSonic gaming website for more information.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

