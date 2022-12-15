BREA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, and TÜV SÜD, the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, announced the X1 and X2 LED projectors have become the world's first projectors to receive the Low Blue Light certification for eye protection from TÜV SÜD. It is also certified to deliver bright and vivid images even under low blue light mode.

ViewSonic X1 & X2 LED Projectors Receive Industry-First TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certification (Left: Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic; Right: Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division)

"ViewSonic is committed to providing advanced projection solutions with eye-protecting features that offer exceptional visuals and a more comfortable viewing experience," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Our latest X1 and X2 asserted by the low blue light certification provide the next level of protection to consumers' eye health. It is a new milestone in our development, and we will continue to launch innovative solutions that set the highest standard for consumer's health and well-being."

"Despite the indirect light from the projector lessening eye fatigue and discomfort after prolonged viewing, eye hazards from blue light in the beam is still an important concern," said Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division. "Our goal is to address the visual side effects when taking benefits from blue light ratio reduction. We've optimized the yellowish issue when the blue light ratio is reduced under low blue light mode. After a series of rigorous tests, we are excited to share that ViewSonic's X1 and X2 have passed with outstanding image quality."

TÜV SÜD is one of the most trusted names in accreditation and is synonymous with quality, safety, and sustainability. The organization's low blue light certification adopts the industry's most stringent standards for the low blue light ratio to protect the users' eye health. It has four gradings of low blue light ratio to ensure the tested device complies with all requirements and other criteria including electrical safety, photobiological safety, and no UV content.

The X1 and X2 LED projectors protect eyes of all ages from harmful blue light[1]. Through TÜV SÜD's strict testing method, its LED light has a lower blue light ratio than sunlight (around 25%) and other LED projectors' (around 40%). This verification also means that the overall blue light dosage is reduced. Unlike other products that might slightly shift the blue light to a lower wavelength, the X1 and X2 reduced the overall emitted blue light, making it comparatively safer for the eyes when being used.

In addition, the X1 and X2 also project excellent images. Unlike other displays that might deliver yellowish images under the low blue light mode, they deliver correlated daylight white (color temperature ≥ 5000K) and 95% of the color gamut retained ratio, making sure the viewing experience is as satisfying without increasing eyestrain for the users.

Featuring ViewSonic's latest 3rd generation LED technology, the X1 and X2 offer enhanced brightness of 3,100 LED Lumens, 125% Rec.709 vibrant colors, and 30,000-hour long lifespans. With built-in Harman Kardon speakers, the projectors are the best solution to enjoy immersive, yet safe and comfortable large-screen entertainment at home.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems, and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and renewable energy safe and reliable. https://www.tuvsud.com/

[1] Blue light, also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light, has the shortest wavelength of visible light and therefore produces the highest amount of energy. As the eye is not very good at blocking blue light, virtually all visible blue light passes through the cornea and lens and reaches the retina may cause a photochemically induced retinal injury.

