Vigene Biosciences Awarded Patent for improvements in the packaging efficiency of recombinantly-modified adeno-associated virus (AAV)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigene Biosciences, Inc. (Vigene), a leading biotechnology company for viral vector production and development for cell and gene therapies, announced the award of a patent from USPTO on recombinantly-modified adeno-associated virus (AAV) helper vectors that are capable of increasing the packaging efficiency of recombinantly-modified adeno-associated virus (rAAV). Vigene's newly patented rAAV helper vectors have been further modified to replace (or augment) the promoter sequences that are natively associated with the Rep proteins encoded by such rAAV. The use of such substitute or additional promoter sequences causes increased production of recombinantly-modified adeno-associated virus in some cases 3 times to 5 times as much as that from regular Rep/Cap plasmids. This is a key component in realizing Vigene's mission to make gene therapy affordable.

"We are pleased to have this technology available to our clients for AAV GMP production," stated Dr. Zairen Sun, Vigene's CEO. "The ability to more efficiently package transgenes will significantly improve the yield of viral vector productions, enabling our clients to attain amounts necessary for therapeutic application more rapidly and at a lower overall cost."

About Vigene Biosciences

Vigene Biosciences, Inc is a leader in viral vector-based gene delivery for both life science research, gene therapy and cell therapy purposes. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Vigene features 10 fully equipped GMP clean room suites for AAV, lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus and plasmids GMP production, respectively. In addition, Vigene also develops and owns a panel of intellectual properties including proprietary high productivity cell lines (suspension and adherent cells) for viral vector packaging and patents for increasing viral vector packaging efficiency. Vigene offers FDA and EMA compliant cGMP production for viral vector and plasmid production with the mission of making gene therapy affordable.

Vigene Contact Information:

Jeffrey Hung, Ph.D.

Chief Commercial Officer

Vigene Biosciences

301-251-6638

jhung@vigenebio.com

SOURCE Vigene Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.vigenebio.com

