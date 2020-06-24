Vighter Health Screening Services Helps Employees Return to Work

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vighter is proud announce it has expanded its Health Screening services to assist employers nationwide.

The current COVID-19 pandemic and the dreaded "second wave" has forced employers to re-evaluate their Return to Work procedures. While some employers have altered their operations to incorporate remote work, many employers are unable to sustain this model and need employees in the workplace. As federal, state, and local public health guidelines are updated, Vighter monitors their impact on the business to provide clients with compliant solutions.

Vighter's first large-scale public health and temperature screening effort occurred in 2015 during the Ebola crisis. In a matter of days, the company hired a team of healthcare professionals in five different states to take the temperature of people traveling to the US from affected regions of Africa. The same agility was used earlier this year to staff physicians, nurses, and ancillary providers from New York to California in support of COVID-19 emergency efforts. "Our rapid staffing model and operational medical experience allows us to quickly design response efforts and locate providers for crisis assignments," said Robert Garcia, Vighter's Chief Operating Officer.

Vighter's Health Screening services includes a brief set of questions and temperature checks to verify the absence of a fever in the employee reporting for duty. The company has also partnered with PPE suppliers, COVID-19 testing firms, and a technology company to support contact tracing. The combination of organic resources and partnerships allows Vighter to provide a complete solution to business owners.

About Vighter

Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, Vighter's service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, Special Mission Support, and Cybersecurity Services. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize professionals to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.

Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system. Vighter is unusually responsive and flexible, which provides clients with a strategic resource to meet professional services needs in an economical and rapid manner.

