Vigilant Solutions' AI and Data Analytics Technology Wins Big at 2018 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigilant Solutions, an AI and data analytics company, today announced it has been recognized with the 2018 ASTORS Homeland Security Award for all four solutions that were nominated: VigilantCampus™, PlateSearch™, FaceSearch™ and GunOps™. The awards program was established to recognize the most distinguished agencies and vendors serving government and law enforcement "in acknowledgement of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure, one city at a time."

"We are honored that our company and our solutions have been recognized by the ASTORS Homeland Security Awards in all four categories in which we competed, particularly given the level of competition in these categories," said Shawn Smith, Founder and President of Vigilant Solutions. "Our mission is to deliver technology and solutions that help to keep officers and communities safe, and we take it very seriously. We will continue to innovate in order to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement and do our part to help keep our nation safe and secure."

Vigilant's solutions were recognized for their excellence in the following categories:

VigilantCampus received a platinum designation in the Best Disaster Preparedness/Disaster Recovery System category. The VigilantCampus suite – a combination of Vigilant's PlateSearch (license plate recognition) and FaceAlert (facial recognition) solutions – is an alert system designed to provide law enforcement additional time to interdict and stop the threat actor before he reaches his target. A VigilantCampus location is any building or group of buildings that could be the target of a threat actor, including local K-12 schools, colleges and universities, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, senior living facilities and community centers.

PlateSearch received a gold designation in the Best License Plate Recognition System category. PlateSearch supports thousands of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) nationwide, of all sizes, in helping to apprehend suspects and solve crimes, including homicide, human trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, rape, drug trafficking, terrorism, carjackings and much more. It extends LEAs' intelligence by providing them with access to shared law enforcement and commercial vehicle location intelligence.

FaceSearch received a gold designation in the Best Image Technologies Solution category. Vigilant's FaceSearch helps generate quality investigative leads for public safety. It leverages innovative tools to allow agencies the ability to use more images, even poor-quality probe images from social media, cell phone snaps and CCTV cameras. Investigators have the ability to compare their probe image across the FaceSearch gallery, which houses over 21 million images.

GunOps received a silver designation in the Best Investigation/Surveillance/Detection Product category. GunOps allows law enforcement investigators and analysts to enter, visualize and access information about firearm-related crimes, forensic test results and armed criminals. It enables the user to input and ingest data sets, such as Records Management Systems (RMS) data, Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD) data and Laboratory Incident Management Systems (LIMS) data on gun-related cases easily and to readily visualize the relationships between them in terms of time, proximity and firearm evidence characteristics. Through integration with Vigilant's LEARN platform, GunOps can map to ballistic, license plate recognition (LPR), DNA and facial recognition data in one place, resulting in a more comprehensive view of an investigation and providing more leads, faster.

"We congratulate Vigilant Solutions for its well-deserved award wins across four categories," said Michael Madsen, Publisher, American Security Today. "The ASTORS Homeland Security Awards program recognizes the best of the best in the homeland security and law enforcement markets. Vigilant Solutions should be proud of its performance and the work it does to support law enforcement and communities."

The 2018 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards were presented on November 14 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

About Vigilant Solutions

Vigilant Solutions' technology helps law enforcement solve crimes faster to keep officers and communities safe. A leader in machine vision and data analytics for the public safety market internationally, Vigilant Solutions provides license plate recognition (LPR), facial recognition, ballistic analysis, firearm mapping and body worn camera technology to deliver intelligence to agencies across the globe. Built for agencies of all sizes, Vigilant Solutions' technology increases investigative efficiency, generates more leads, connects cases and reduces crimes with advanced analytics, billions of nationwide commercial LPR detections and hosted facial recognition and ballistic image galleries. Bring criminals to justice with Vigilant Solutions. Visit www.VigilantSolutions.com.

