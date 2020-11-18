VigiLanz Announces Winners of 2020 Vigi Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company, today announced the winners of its annual Vigi Awards, which honor innovative hospitals around the country. This year, seven hospital systems are recognized for their exemplary patient safety achievements and their successful implementation of robust clinical surveillance programs.

VigiLanz's annual Vigi Awards are designed to recognize how customers' vigilance has contributed to healthier hospitals. VigiLanz customers have the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams who have gone above and beyond to drive optimal and innovative uses of VigiLanz to support patient care. Winners receive a donation to a charity of their choice. This year's winners are:

Mount Sinai Beth Israel of the Mount Sinai Health System, New York, NY

Recognized for: Creating novel, new reports with VigiLanz leading to patient care improvements including a 75% decrease in the rate of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) and a significant reduction in central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSIs), as well as significant cost savings and a faster infection prevention response to the first surge of COVID-19 patients in New York City.

EvergreenHealth, Kirkland, WA

Recognized for: Fully utilizing VigiLanz to make significant care improvements, including hospital-wide reductions in surgical site infections (SSIs) and standardized infection ratios (SIRs), reducing both by 75% over the last six months of 2019.

SCL Health, Broomfield, CO; SCL Health St. Vincent, Billings, MT

Recognized for:

Reducing the readmission rate of patients discharged from the emergency department with an infection through implementation of a new process, supported by VigiLanz, that enables pharmacists to quickly identify and reach out to discharged patients who might benefit from an alternate antibiotic

Faster identification of infections and precise enterprise-level monitoring, including the implementation of system-level healthcare-associated infection (HAI) dashboards that are instrumental to monitoring and comparing infection prevention performance across the full SCL enterprise

St. Bernards Medical Center, Jonesboro, AR

Recognized for: Innovative clinical surveillance initiatives that have had a widespread impact on patient care, including:

Decreasing the rate of vancomycin-induced acute kidney injury (AKI) from 10.34% to 4.79%

Decreasing broad spectrum gram-negative antibiotic days of therapy per 1000 patient days by 5.1%

Reducing the percentage of patients receiving more than 50 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) per day while admitted to the hospital by 3.27%

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Shreveport, LA

Recognized for: Quickly implementing significant care improvements during the first year of VigiLanz use to achieve patient care and efficiency improvements, leading to more rapid identification of infections and enhanced compliance.

Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, FL

Recognized for: New and innovative uses of VigiLanz that have brought significant benefits to patients, including:

Fewer incidences of hyperglycemia (62% vs 37%) in COPD patients

Fewer incidences of severe hypoglycemic events in patients with insulin (7% to 5%)

Optimized use of Kcentra

Northern Arizona Healthcare – Flagstaff Medical Center, Flagstaff, AZ

Recognized for: Using VigiLanz alerts to enhance care and manage drug supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, including issuing alerts to relevant providers when:

Readmitted patients have a history of COVID-19

Key medications are ordered, such as Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir

Critical medications in short supply are ordered

"We were among the first and hardest hit hospitals by COVID-19," said Kristen Bamberg, Lead Critical Care Pharmacist, Northern Arizona Healthcare. "We worked with VigiLanz to be forward thinking about how to tackle this challenge while supporting our pharmacists, providers, nurses, and patients. This enabled us to be nimble enough to work through countless therapeutic and workflow issues in real time. It's an honor to be recognized by VigiLanz for our dedication to improving patient care."

"We are incredibly proud of these hospital organizations for their achievements," said Erik Johnson, VigiLanz's Chief Commercial Officer. "Their improvements in patient safety, outcomes, and cost savings are exactly why we exist as an organization. We're thrilled to recognize this year's Vigi Award winners and inspire others through their success. To the winners – thank you for allowing VigiLanz to be part of your success."

