VIIcode Unveils Newest Product Derived From Ancient 'Ageless Mystery' Formula: Oxygen Hydrating Eye Spray

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest in a line of rejuvenating skin products, VIIcode's O2.0 Oxygen Hydrating Eye Spray contains over 90% of the natural biological ingredient EOPE, a complex combination of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This distinctive, signature formula combines with pure essences from the Mediterranean Sea and red algae extract to relieve the signs of depression and exhaustion caused by environmental pollutions and day-to-day life stressors.

VIIcode Unveils Newest Product Oxygen Hydrating Eye Spray

The VIIcode O2.0 Oxygen Hydrating Eye Spray tightens and refreshes the delicate skin around the eyes, to help maintain the moisture and vitality that reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Simply spray on the formula and then gently massage into skin to hydrate, rejuvenate and brighten overall appearance.

VIIcode O2.0 Oxygen Hydrating Eye Spray comes with free shipping in the United States and is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Awards and Reviews

VIIcode beauty products have already begun to gather awards and accolades among a loyal following of users in the US and abroad, like:

The Krisztina Clifton Living 2018 Beauty Award for best undereye patches, who gave a personal review: "The VIIcode O2M Oxygen Eye Masks are … definitely worth it. They greatly diminish deep wrinkles overnight. See the incredible results in my before and after review…"

Origin of the "Ageless Mystery"

"Every woman could be the most beautiful in her own way" — Alchemist and proto-dermatologist Byrne Victor.

At the end of the 18th century, an Austrian-born doctor by the name of Byrne Victor developed a complex, secret formula to help combat his own skin issues — and he succeeded. But not only did his discovery cure his condition, it revitalized the skin with a near-miraculous youth and vigor. It was not long before Victor's discovery, dubbed the "Ageless Mystery," caught the attention of European royalty. The king of Austria personally asked Victor to attend exclusively to the needs of Napoleon's Empress Consort, and Victor's discovery quickly became a sworn state secret. And it remained so for over 100 years.

About VII Beauty LLC

Based in New York City, VII Beauty LLC is the manufacturer of cosmetic and beauty products with an ancient history. Developed from the original secret mixture crafted by legendary 18th century alchemist and early dermatologist, Byrne Victor, his formula for skin care was dubbed the "Ageless Mystery." Now, VII Beauty has transformed Victor's original "Ageless Mystery" into an entire line of highly effective skincare products that can be enjoyed by women everywhere. Learn more at: www.VIIcode.com.

