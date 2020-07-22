Viking Announces 2021-2022 World Cruise

Sailing on Viking's award-winning 930-guest Viking Star® , the epic voyage will explore ports of call in Central America; transit through the Panama Canal; journey up the West Coast of North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and calling upon Hawaii; traverse New Zealand and Australia; and sail through Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean before concluding in London. Guests may also choose a shorter, 119-day portion of the sailing, 2022 Viking World Horizons , which departs from Los Angeles on January 10, 2022 and visits 22 countries and 49 ports before ending in London. All Viking World Cruise guests will also receive the complimentary option to remain on board for three additional days and disembark in the ship's home port of Bergen, Norway.

"For more than 20 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022."

2021-2022 Viking World Cruise Highlights

The newest Viking World Cruise itinerary visits iconic cities and ports of call in one seamless itinerary. Overnight stays in 11 iconic cities allow guests to explore further in Yangon, Myanmar; Auckland, New Zealand; Singapore, Singapore; Mumbai, India; Luxor, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; and Istanbul, Turkey. While on board, Viking offers cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment, such as Viking's Resident Historian® program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Highlights of the new 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise itinerary include:

Phillip Island , Australia (NEW Viking Port): Guests will enjoy some of Australia's most dramatic scenery and diverse wildlife including the island's famed Little Penguins. At sunset each evening on Summerland Beach, the Little Penguins return to shore and guests can watch them waddle in procession safely from elevated viewing points.

Guests will enjoy some of most dramatic scenery and diverse wildlife including the island's famed Little Penguins. At sunset each evening on Summerland Beach, the Little Penguins return to shore and guests can watch them waddle in procession safely from elevated viewing points. Eden, Australia (NEW Viking Port): Set in Twofold Bay, the town of Eden was once home to Australia's whaling industry. Guests will explore today's Eden and the Sapphire Coast, which is now famed for its conservation efforts protecting the whale population.

Set in Twofold Bay, the town of Eden was once home to whaling industry. Guests will explore today's Eden and the Sapphire Coast, which is now famed for its conservation efforts protecting the whale population. Yangon, Myanmar (NEW Viking Port): Guests will experience three days in Yangon, Myanmar , which was once the British colony known as Burma . In Myanmar's largest city, guests may visit the Shwedagon Paya, a golden monument and one of Buddhism's most sacred sites, explore the colonial architecture or take in the beautiful scenery. From magnificent temples, the floating villages of Inle Lake and the royal city of Mandalay, there are activities for everyone during this port of call.

Guests will experience three days in , which was once the British colony known as . In largest city, guests may visit the Shwedagon Paya, a golden monument and one of Buddhism's most sacred sites, explore the colonial architecture or take in the beautiful scenery. From magnificent temples, the floating villages of Inle Lake and the royal city of Mandalay, there are activities for everyone during this port of call. Oahu ( Honolulu ), Hawaii : Guests can enjoy everything from historic landmarks to world-class shopping on the island of Oahu . Soak up the sun along Waikiki Beach's pristine beaches or visit Pearl Harbor to see where the tragic events of December 7, 1941 unfolded.

Guests can enjoy everything from historic landmarks to world-class shopping on the island of . Soak up the sun along Waikiki Beach's pristine beaches or visit to see where the tragic events of unfolded. Komodo Island, Indonesia : Guests will enjoy a day ashore visiting Komodo National Park and the Tamarind Woods, home to the famed Komodo dragon. Beyond wildlife viewing, guests will have an opportunity to explore and play at Pink Beach, so called for the rose-hued coral sand.

: Guests will enjoy a day ashore visiting Komodo National Park and the Tamarind Woods, home to the famed Komodo dragon. Beyond wildlife viewing, guests will have an opportunity to explore and play at Pink Beach, so called for the rose-hued coral sand. London (Tilbury), England : Guests will end their sailing in the allowing easy access to the regal capital's iconic sights, including the Tower of London , Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral.

Viking Star

Today's announcement follows the recent news that Viking was voted a #1 Ocean Cruise Line for the fifth consecutive year by Travel + Leisure readers. Viking Star is part of the award-winning fleet of sister ships, which also includes Viking Sea® , Viking Sky® , Viking Sun®, Viking Orion® and Viking Jupiter® , each with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests. The company's seventh 930-guest ocean ship Viking Venus® is scheduled to debut in early 2021. Viking's ocean fleet features modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, intimate spaces and attention to detail. Highlights include:

All Veranda Staterooms: Guests can choose from five stateroom categories, starting from 270 sq. ft. Veranda Staterooms, all with private verandas, sweeping views of the destination and premium amenities that include king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, large interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and award-winning bathrooms with large showers, premium Freyja ® bath products and heated floors.

Guests can choose from five stateroom categories, starting from 270 sq. ft. Veranda Staterooms, all with private verandas, sweeping views of the destination and premium amenities that include king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, large interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and award-winning bathrooms with large showers, premium Freyja bath products and heated floors. Explorer Suites: The ships feature 14 Explorer Suites, which are two-room suites ranging from 757 to 1,163 sq. ft. With expansive views from wraparound private verandas, as well as the most amenities and privileges of any category on board, Explorer Suites offer the ultimate sanctuary for World Cruise guests.

The ships feature 14 Explorer Suites, which are two-room suites ranging from 757 to 1,163 sq. ft. With expansive views from wraparound private verandas, as well as the most amenities and privileges of any category on board, Explorer Suites offer the ultimate sanctuary for World Cruise guests. Two Pool Choices: In addition to the Main Pool with a retractable roof permitting any-season swimming, the ships feature a first-of-its-kind glass-backed Infinity Pool cantilevered off the stern, allowing guests to swim surrounded by their destination.

In addition to the Main Pool with a retractable roof permitting any-season swimming, the ships feature a first-of-its-kind glass-backed Infinity Pool cantilevered off the stern, allowing guests to swim surrounded by their destination. LivNordic Spa: In keeping with Viking's Nordic heritage, The Spa on board is designed with the holistic wellness philosophy of Scandinavia in mind—from the centuries-old tradition of the sauna to a Snow Grotto where snowflakes gently descend from the ceiling through chilled air. Berlitz Cruising & Cruise Ships 2017 named it one of the "5 best cruise ship spas."

In keeping with Viking's Nordic heritage, The Spa on board is designed with the holistic wellness philosophy of Scandinavia in mind—from the centuries-old tradition of the sauna to a Snow Grotto where snowflakes gently descend from the ceiling through chilled air. 2017 named it one of the "5 best cruise ship spas." Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's: Share a cocktail with friends. Linger over a Norwegian breakfast and a nautical history book. The Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's gourmet deli are thoughtful spaces located at the bow of the ship and designed to represent the Scandinavian spirit for complete relaxation and for marveling at sweeping views through double-height windows.

Share a cocktail with friends. Linger over a Norwegian breakfast and a nautical history book. The Explorers' Lounge and Mamsen's gourmet deli are thoughtful spaces located at the bow of the ship and designed to represent the Scandinavian spirit for complete relaxation and for marveling at sweeping views through double-height windows. The Wintergarden: Guests looking for serenity will find it in the Wintergarden. In this elegant space under a canopy of Scandinavian trellised wood, guests can indulge in afternoon tea service.

Guests looking for serenity will find it in the Wintergarden. In this elegant space under a canopy of Scandinavian trellised wood, guests can indulge in afternoon tea service. Dining Choices: Viking's ships offer eight dining options, all with no additional charge or fee—from fine dining in The Restaurant, which serves three full meals and a variety of culinary options, and the World Café, which features international fare and regional specialties including a sushi and seafood cold bar—to intimate alternative dining experiences at The Chef's Table, which offers a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings, and Manfredi's, which features freshly prepared pastas and Italian favorites. The Pool Grill specializes in gourmet burgers, while afternoon tea and scones are available in the Wintergarden. Mamsen's serves Norwegian deli-style fare, and complimentary 24-hour room service allows all guests to enjoy many signature dishes in the comfort of their stateroom. Furthermore, with multiple choices for outdoor seating during meals, Viking's ocean ships offer the most al fresco dining at sea. Additionally, The Kitchen Table specializes in regional dishes from market to table.

Viking's ships offer eight dining options, all with no additional charge or fee—from fine dining in The Restaurant, which serves three full meals and a variety of culinary options, and the World Café, which features international fare and regional specialties including a sushi and seafood cold bar—to intimate alternative dining experiences at The Chef's Table, which offers a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings, and Manfredi's, which features freshly prepared pastas and Italian favorites. The Pool Grill specializes in gourmet burgers, while afternoon tea and scones are available in the Wintergarden. Mamsen's serves Norwegian deli-style fare, and complimentary 24-hour room service allows all guests to enjoy many signature dishes in the comfort of their stateroom. Furthermore, with multiple choices for outdoor seating during meals, Viking's ocean ships offer the most dining at sea. Additionally, The Kitchen Table specializes in regional dishes from market to table. Cultural Enrichment: Viking experiences from ship to shore are designed for unparalleled access and cultural enrichment. Viking Resident Historians deliver high-level historical and cultural education specific to the journey, offering invaluable insight into the rich history of the destination. Guest Lecturers who are experts in their fields shed light on the destination's art, architecture, music, geopolitics, natural world and more. Destination Performances represent the most iconic cultural performing arts of the region—whether it be Italian opera or Portuguese fado . Resident Classical Musicians—pianists, guitarists, violinists and flautists—perform classical compositions throughout the ships. And Culinary Classes in The Kitchen Table, Viking's onboard cooking school, focus on regional cuisine.

Viking experiences from ship to shore are designed for unparalleled access and cultural enrichment. Viking Resident Historians deliver high-level historical and cultural education specific to the journey, offering invaluable insight into the rich history of the destination. Guest Lecturers who are experts in their fields shed light on the destination's art, architecture, music, geopolitics, natural world and more. Destination Performances represent the most iconic cultural performing arts of the region—whether it be Italian opera or Portuguese . Resident Classical Musicians—pianists, guitarists, violinists and flautists—perform classical compositions throughout the ships. And Culinary Classes in The Kitchen Table, Viking's onboard cooking school, focus on regional cuisine. Nordic Inspiration: Even the smallest details take their inspiration from the exploratory spirit of the original Vikings, reflecting deeply held Nordic traditions. Light wood grains, touches of slate and teak, Swedish limestone and fragrant juniper appear throughout the public spaces and Spa. The Clinker-built design of the Viking Bar mirrors the construction style of the original Viking Longships. A Viking Heritage Center provides history and context from the Viking Age. And characters from Norse Mythology are subtly incorporated into the design, providing curious guests with inspiration to further explore Viking's Nordic heritage.

Even the smallest details take their inspiration from the exploratory spirit of the original Vikings, reflecting deeply held Nordic traditions. Light wood grains, touches of slate and teak, Swedish limestone and fragrant juniper appear throughout the public spaces and Spa. The Clinker-built design of the Viking Bar mirrors the construction style of the original Viking Longships. A Viking Heritage Center provides history and context from the Viking Age. And characters from Norse Mythology are subtly incorporated into the design, providing curious guests with inspiration to further explore Viking's Nordic heritage. Sustainable Features: Designed to be environmentally friendly, Viking's ships feature energy-efficient hybrid engines, hydro-dynamically optimized streamlined hull and bow for maximum fuel efficiency and equipment that reduces exhaust pollution and meets the strictest worldwide environmental regulations.

Booking Details

Pricing for the 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise starts at $49,995 per person and 2022 World Cruise Horizons starts at $45,995 per person, based on double-occupancy. Both of Viking's new world cruise itineraries include Business Class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package, and free luggage shipping services for embarkation. Guests who book between now and September 30, 2020 will receive an additional $2,000 per person in shore excursion credit for any optional land programs and $1,000 per person in shipboard credit which can be used toward optional tours, spa services, onboard shops and beverages. Viking Explorer Society members who book the 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise or 2022 World Cruise Horizons through September 30, 2020 will receive an additional $1,000 in shipboard credit per person. Both voyages will also have a limited-time period with a reduced deposit at booking.

About Viking Cruises

Viking was founded in 1997 with the purchase of four ships in Russia and now offers scenic cruising on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" in contrast to mainstream cruises. In its first five years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 "World's Best" Awards. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

