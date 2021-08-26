Viking Announces Parallel 2023-2024 World Cruises In Response To Strong Demand

From Florida, guests on the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise will journey to Central America, before transiting the Panama Canal and sailing up the West Coast of North America. A shorter 121-day Viking World Journeys itinerary is also available, allowing guests to join in Los Angeles and cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. Finally, the ships will journey through the Mediterranean and conclude the voyage in London.

"We are delighted to once again offer explorers the opportunity to circumnavigate the world in comfort. Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we are now seeing more interest in these extended voyages than ever before," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "Like me, our guests are curious people; we view travel as an opportunity to discover, learn and grow. With that Viking spirit of exploration, our seamless World Cruises are possibly the greatest of all adventures."

2023-2024 Viking World Cruise Highlights:

Viking's newest World Cruise itinerary visits dozens of the world's most iconic cities, alongside lesser-known destinations, in one continuous itinerary. Overnight stays in 11 ports, such as Sydney, Haifa, and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, and Mumbai allow guests to delve deeper. While on board, Viking offers cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment – such as the Viking Resident Historian® program, which provides guests with a high-level historical and cultural education specific to their journey. Guests will immerse themselves in the world's rich cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life, as well as Privileged Access® visits to cultural institutions. Highlights of the new 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise itinerary include:

Kauai (Nawiliwili), Hawaii : The Garden Island – Explore the lush vegetation of tropical Kauai , nicknamed Hawaii's "Garden Island." Guests can embark on a scenic drive to Wailua, known as the "Land of the Kings," to admire stunning nature including the 150-foot high ʻŌpaekaʻa Falls, visit Nawilliwilli's Old Town and enjoy a walk along the beach, or peruse the shops of nearby Anchor Cove.

Viking Sky and Viking Neptune

Viking's ocean ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests. Viking's award-winning ocean fleet includes Viking Star®, Viking Sea®, Viking Sky®, Viking Orion®, Viking Jupiter® and Viking Venus®. Viking Neptune® will join the fleet in late 2022. Classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships," Viking's ocean fleet features modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, intimate spaces and attention to detail. Highlights include:

All Veranda Staterooms: Guests can choose from five stateroom categories, starting from 270 sq. ft. Veranda Staterooms, all with private verandas, sweeping views of the destination and premium amenities that include king-size beds with luxury linens, generously proportioned closets, large interactive flat-screen LCD TVs with movies-on-demand, free Wi-Fi and award-winning bathrooms with large showers, premium Freyja ® bath products and heated floors.

Guests looking for serenity will find it in the Wintergarden. In this elegant space under a canopy of Scandinavian trellised wood, guests can indulge in afternoon tea service. Dining Choices: Viking's ships offer eight dining options, all with no additional charge or fee—from fine dining in The Restaurant, which serves three full meals and a variety of culinary options, and the World Café, which features international fare and regional specialties including a sushi and seafood cold bar—to intimate alternative dining experiences at The Chef's Table, which offers a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings, and Manfredi's, which features freshly prepared pastas and Italian favorites. The Pool Grill specializes in gourmet burgers, while afternoon tea and scones are available in the Wintergarden. Mamsen's serves Norwegian deli-style fare, and complimentary 24-hour room service allows all guests to enjoy many signature dishes in the comfort of their stateroom. Furthermore, with multiple choices for outdoor seating during meals, Viking's ocean ships offer the most al fresco dining at sea. Additionally, The Kitchen Table specializes in regional dishes from market to table.

Booking Details

Pricing for the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise starts at $54,995 per person; pricing for the 2024 Viking World Journeys itinerary starts at $49,995 per person, based on double-occupancy. Both of Viking's new World Cruise itineraries offer up to $50,000 per couple in Viking Value, including Business Class international air, transfers to and from the ship, all shipboard gratuities and service fees, complimentary visa services, the Silver Spirits Beverage Package, and free luggage shipping services for embarkation. Guests who book between now and September 30, 2021 will receive an additional $2,000 per person in shore excursion credit for any optional land programs and $1,000 per person in shipboard credit which can be used toward optional tours, spa services, onboard shops and beverages. Viking Explorer Society members who book the 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise or Viking World Journeys through September 30, 2021 will receive an additional $1,000 in shipboard credit per person.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests The Thinking Person's Cruise® in contrast to mainstream cruises. In its first five years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 "World's Best" Awards. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

