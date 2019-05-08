Viking Announces Record Bookings From New Explorers' Sale On 2020 River Cruises

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking (www.vikingcruises.com) today announced that Monday, May 6, was one of its highest sales days of the year – 53% percent higher than the daily average to date in 2019. The surge in interest is attributed to the company's new Explorers' Sale®, which launched on May 1 and runs through May 31. As part of the special Explorers' Sale, U.S. residents receive a new 2-for-1 deposit, up-to-free international airfare, and additional bonus savings on all 2020 river cruises, including popular voyages on the Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers, such as the 15-day Grand European Tour, 12-day Paris to the Swiss Alps and 8-day Romantic Danube itineraries.

"River cruising continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the travel industry, and the positive response we are seeing from our guests is an indication of the demand for destination-focused travel," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We offer our guests the largest selection of itineraries and variety of stateroom choices on the rivers, and we provide the best value in the industry. As river cruising increases in popularity among experienced travelers, we look forward to introducing even more guests to 'the Viking way' of exploration."

Today's announcement comes as Viking continues to expand its river fleet. In March the company welcomed seven new ships – including six Viking Longships and one ship built specifically for the Douro River – further demonstrating strong demand for European river cruises. Viking currently operates a fleet of 72 river vessels around the world.

The Viking Difference

Designed for discerning travelers with interests in history, art, music and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. Ships are intimate in size, with more time in port and more overnights. On board, guests find serene Scandinavian spaces, where every room is both beautiful and functional, quiet and filled with light. With the most al fresco dining opportunities on the waterways of Europe, featuring regional cuisine and always-available American classics, Viking's guests can truly dine in their destination. A focus on cultural enrichment brings immersive experiences on shore and on board. And only The Viking Way® of exploration provides guests with itineraries that feature Local Life, Working World and Privileged Access experiences. Local Life excursions shine a light on everyday activities and include experiences such as Viking Chef-hosted trips to local farmers markets, tea at home with local residents and visits with local schoolchildren. Working World excursions feature behind-the-scenes "making of" experiences, illuminating destinations through their most famous exports, such as factory and farm visits. Privileged Access excursions include experiences such as a behind-the-scenes tour of Lobkowicz Palace in Prague, an experience developed with Prince William Lobkowicz and Princess Alexandra Lobkowicz; a special concert with the Vienna Boys' Choir at Schönbrunn Palace; a private tour and wine tasting at Schloss Löwenstein in Lower Franconia; a private Cognac Blending experience at Camus near Bordeaux; and an exclusive dinner in the Churchill War Rooms in London.

In addition, Viking offers a compelling value compared to other cruise lines. Every cruise fare includes an outside stateroom, a complimentary shore excursion in each port of call, all onboard meals, and all port charges and government taxes. Guests also enjoy many complimentary amenities as part of their fare, including beer and wine with lunch and dinner service; Wi-Fi; and cultural performances as part of the Viking's Cultural Curriculum® onboard programming.

Booking Details

From now through May 31, 2019, U.S. residents can take advantage of Viking's special Explorers' Sale®, featuring up-to-free airfare, a new 2-for-1 deposit, and additional bonus savings on all 2020 river cruises.

About Viking Cruises

Viking was founded in 1997 with the purchase of four ships in Russia. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" as an alternative to mainstream cruises. In its first three years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017 and 2018 "World's Best" Awards. Viking currently operates a fleet of 78 vessels, offering scenic cruising on rivers and oceans around the world. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or visit www.vikingcruises.com.

