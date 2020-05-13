Viking Cruises Ltd Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $675 Million of Senior Secured Notes

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Cruises Ltd ("Viking") today announced that it has priced its private offering of $675 million aggregate principal amount of 13.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The offering of the Notes is expected to close on May 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viking intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes, after funding the repayment of $74 million of existing debt and accrued interest on certain river vessels, for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration unless pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and all applicable state laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Notes. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Viking takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Viking Cruises Ltd

Viking is one of the world's leading providers of destination-focused travel experiences for affluent, curious guests aged 55 and older. For the 2019 season, over 500,000 guests traveled with us to over 375 cities and towns in over 100 countries. We launched our Viking River product in 1997 and have grown to be a leading, globally recognized brand in river cruising. We are the largest operator of river cruises in Europe, Russia and China for North American passengers. For the 2019 season, we operated a fleet of 72 river vessels and six ocean ships.

