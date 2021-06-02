Viking M&A announces the merger of Radon Control Services Inc. in Boone, NC.

ASHEVILLE, N.C, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the merger of Radon Control Services Inc. of Boone, NC, with Clean & Dry Environmental Solutions LLC.

John and Tracy Hastings founded Radon Control Services in 1989. An area leader in radon testing, mitigation, crawl space encapsulation, basement repair and waterproofing, John states, "I look forward to working with Matt on growing this business while continuing to provide the amazing level of service we have been known for over the past 30 years."

Matt Ashmore, owner of Clean & Dry Environmental Solutions, explains, "This is an exciting opportunity for everyone involved. I look forward to helping grow this business and to carry on the values and exceptional service that John and his team have provided over the years."

Jeff and Eric McKeehan of Viking – Asheville, NC, were the exclusive advisors on the transaction. Providence Law Group provided legal counsel with deal financing by HomeTrust Bank.

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. With more than 600 successful transactions, Viking's close rate is 3X the national average. In business since 1996, 75% of Viking's brokers are former business owners and possess 300-plus years of collective experience.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Links

https://www.vikingmergers.com/

