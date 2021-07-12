Viking Maritime Group Partners with Brightwell to Offer Turnkey Payroll Solution

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced a new collaboration with long-standing partner Viking Maritime that will bring a turnkey payroll solution to superyachts and small to mid-sized cruise ships. The solution will be available as part of Viking Maritime's complete crew management offering which includes global crew employment and payroll, deployment and travel, placement and training services.

With Brightwell as its exclusive partner, Viking Maritime now offers a plug-and-play paycard and remittance program that simplifies payroll and allows yachts and small to mid-sized cruise ships to fund their entire crews within one month. Crew members will have access to Brightwell's easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services to more easily manage, send and save money.

"We've been working with Viking Maritime for years now, so the integration and processes between our two companies are in place and well established, making it easy to eliminate cash and begin paying crews digitally, almost immediately," said Ernie Moran, senior vice president of Sales at Brightwell. "We look forward to the expanded reach that this latest partnership will bring, helping us deliver financial freedom to crews worldwide."

Viking Maritime will rollout the solution with all clients through the remainder of the year.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Brightwell and, together, bring to market a solution that will have a dramatic impact on how superyachts and smaller ships manage crew payroll," said Matthew Jaenicke, Group Managing Director at Viking Maritime. "We aim to build corporate working alliances where the full extent of our resources is flexibly available to our customers, when and where they need them most. Brightwell's focus on the maritime industry and reputation as a tech-first company dedicated to innovation and truly understanding crew member needs make it the ideal partner and complement to our services."

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money.

Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com.

About Viking Maritime Group

Viking Maritime Group is a maritime services provider operating as Viking Crew, Maritime Skills Academy and Chiltern Maritime with offices in Dover, Portsmouth, Guernsey, Auckland, Fort Lauderdale and Manila.

Viking Crew is a leading Cruise, Superyacht and Specialist maritime crew services provider. Viking Crew's aim is to keep the at-sea operations moving through Crew Placement, Crew Management and Crew Deployment.

The Maritime Skills Academy delivers an excellent level of marine, fire safety and simulator training. With state-of-the-art facilities supporting delegates from around the world, the MSA offers STCW Safety, commercial Fire, GWO, Hospitality and Deck and Engine Simulator training.

Chiltern Maritime's mission is to provide the highest quality and personalized training opportunities to Merchant Navy Cadets wishing to forge a successful career within the Maritime industry, at sea or shoreside. For more information on Viking Maritime Group, visit www.vikingmaritime.co.uk

Media Contact:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications (for Brightwell)

404.655.2273

[email protected]

SOURCE Brightwell

Related Links

http://www.brightwell.com

