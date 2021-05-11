Viking Masek Named a 2021 Top Workplace by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

OOSTBURG, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a leading manufacturer of automated packaging systems, was named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This is the twelfth year that the Journal Sentinel has published their list of top workplaces, and the first year that Viking Masek has participated. The award was given to 141 companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

2021 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace Award

The Top Workplaces list is compiled based on anonymous employee engagement surveys administered by Energage, a cultural technology company. The survey measures 15 unique culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

Viking Masek's overall survey results showed 80% of employees are engaged, which is 20% higher than benchmark. An impressive 84% of Viking Masek employees completed the survey.

"By empowering every individual and ensuring their full participation in the business, innovation has increased, productivity is on the rise, the entire company has become more efficient, and employee satisfaction is high," comments Robb Leonhard, Viking Masek Executive Vice-president and co-owner.

Viking Masek scored well above its peers in areas of interdepartmental cooperation, encouraging innovative new ideas, and empowering employees to reach their full potential.

"We've worked extremely hard over the years to build a strong workplace culture that truly reflects our values of innovation, drive & passion, a winning attitude, and teamwork, with a healthy balance of fun along the way," comments Ty Weinhold, Viking Masek COO. "Being named as a top workplace is a credit to the incredible contributions from all of our employees to reach that goal."

To meet the increasing demands for their packaging automation solutions, Viking Masek's workforce has more than doubled in the last five years and has grown by 40% in the last year alone.

To accommodate their growing workforce, Viking Masek began a major expansion of their US headquarters in late 2020 that will add 36+ new workspaces.

About Viking Masek

Viking Masek manufactures, sells, and services packaging systems for food and non-food markets. From coffee to crackers to cannabis and everything in between, Viking Masek packaging lines have been the backbone of successful business operations for decades. With its solar-powered manufacturing facility located in Oostburg, WI, Viking Masek serves the packaging equipment needs of local, national, and international clients.

