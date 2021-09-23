Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Accelerates Growth with the Opening of Nashville, TN Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is proud to announce the opening of a Nashville office. The new location will be led by Kyle Kerrigan, serving as Managing Partner. Kyle joins the team with over 20 years of business development, finance, and operations experience from some of the most respected names in American business. Most recently, he led the successful turnaround of GNC's Canadian business unit. Prior to that, he held significant roles in operations and finance at Carrier Corporation and FedEx. Kyle graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BBA in Finance. After a short stint in the US Army, Kyle earned his International MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Nashville is a rapidly growing city and home to over 2 million people and 53,000 registered businesses. There has been increasing demand for M&A advisory as many business owners evaluate their options and exit strategy.

"The decision to expand our presence in Nashville was a logical step in our business growth strategy. We look forward to Kyle's leadership in serving entrepreneurs in this market," said Jay Offerdahl, President and Founder of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "Kyle's level of experience makes him uniquely qualified to guide entrepreneurs across Tennessee with the most important financial transaction of their lives – selling their business."

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions: founded in 1996 by Brad and Jay Offerdahl, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 700 businesses across the Southeast. Their advisors have hundreds of years of collective experience and nearly 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell on average for 96% of their asking price.

Learn more at www.vikingmergers.com

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Links

https://www.vikingmergers.com/

