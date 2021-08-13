ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions announces the addition of Lisa Marcus as a Senior Advisor. Lisa brings with her an extensive blend of business, legal, and private equity experience having been involved with 16 M&A transactions totaling $2.5 billion. She comes to Viking most recently from Honeywell PPE as General Counsel. Prior to that, Lisa was part of the executive team with Joerns Healthcare where she served as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer responsible for the legal, compliance, and human resources departments, as well as strategic corporate communications. Lisa is also the recipient of the Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Outstanding General Counsel Award, and in addition to her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law, earned a Master of Healthcare Administration from UNC – Chapel Hill. Lisa previously owned her own law firm and understands the unique challenges of running and operating a business.

Jay Offerdahl, President and co-founder of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions said, "Adding Lisa to the talented team we already have is a huge win. We are thankful she is joining us at an exciting time in the business."

A Charlotte native, Lisa will be joining Viking's Cornelius office and will be helping entrepreneurs in the Carolinas and beyond with confidential business valuations, exit strategies and selling their businesses for maximum value.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions: founded in 1996 by Brad and Jay Offerdahl, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. Since their inception, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 700 businesses across the Southeast. Their advisors have hundreds of years of collective experience and nearly 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell on average for 96% of their asking price.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Related Links

https://www.vikingmergers.com

