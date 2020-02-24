Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

Raymond James 41 st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Time/Date: 9:15 a.m. Eastern on Monday, March 2, 2020

Location: JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Time/Date: 9:20 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Time/Date: 10:00 a.m. Pacific on Monday, March 16, 2020

Location: Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings (webcast available)

Time/Date: 8:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

To access the live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation, please visit "Webcasts & Presentations" within the News & Events section of Viking's Investors page at www.vikingtherapeutics.com . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including NASH. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NAFLD and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Viking's other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator. In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo. Other programs also include VK0612, a first-in-class, orally available drug candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

