Vikings Blade The Emperor Adjustable Razor - Reviews from Early Testers

DARLINGHURST, Australia, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a very successful launch of Vikings Blade's first adjustable razor "The Crusader" in June 2018, the wet shaving family boutique from Victoria Australia are scheduled to release a bigger and heftier adjustable model named "The Emperor."

The Emperor will be released in two variations: a Frosted Chrome version and a Vintage Brown + Cognac edition dubbed "The Augustus." The unique color scheme of "The Augustus" will no doubt win the hearts of many despite being priced slightly higher than its frosted chrome brother.

A representative of Vikings Blade has commented that, "Unlike the Crusader which was exclusively targeted at veteran wet shavers, the Emperor can be used by anyone from those who are just starting off, to the most experienced safety razor users."

Early testers have reported that The Emperor has a slightly shorter but much thicker handle giving it superb grip and effortless maneuverability. One gentleman said "the thickness of the handle is unreal and photos honestly do it no justice. You need to have it in your hand to truly appreciate the craftsmanship of this razor and its heftiness." In fact, the Emperor razor is even heavier than the famous Merkur Futur adjustable razor.

The Emperor razor, similarly to other Vikings Blade razors, is made from high end brass, together with a zinc baseplate and a stainless steel spring-load structure in the razor head.

An experienced wet shaver commented that The Emperor has already earned a permanent position in his rotation and can easily stack up against Gillette's legendary "Fatboy" or contemporary adjustable razors four times its price such as The Rex Supply Co's "Ambassador" or the Rockwell Model T.

As with any other Vikings Blade razors, the Emperor comes in a handsome presentation box and a leatherette case, making it a great present on every occasion.

For more information on the release date and the exact specifications of the new Emperor razors, visit www.VikingsBlade.com.

