Viking.TV Celebrates Six Months Of Award-Winning Programming

"There is no doubt that we are living in an unusual time that has disrupted all of our lives. It is well known that having a daily routine is important during times of stress and isolation, so we launched Viking.TV to livestream at a set hour each day, when our guests, crew and other curious people can continue to explore the world and have a daily session of positivity and learning," said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. "After just six months, we are honored to have welcomed so many esteemed viewers on Viking.TV and to have received such positive feedback. We look forward to once again traveling together, but in the meantime, we are pleased to continue fostering the Viking.TV community—with daily livestream sessions and conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people."

Viking.TV Highlights

Since its launch, Viking.TV has featured exclusive interviews and live Q&A with remarkable explorers, museum curators, musicians, astronauts, actors, artists, performers, photographers, filmmakers and more. Highlights include:

Museum Mondays – Museum directors, curators and experts have hosted virtual Privileged Access to cultural institutions around the world, including Oslo's Munch Museum and The Viking Ship Museum, The British Museum in London , the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Iowa .

– Museum directors, curators and experts have hosted virtual Privileged Access to cultural institutions around the world, including Munch Museum and The Viking Ship Museum, The British Museum in , the Hermitage Museum in and the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in . Tuesdays – Viking Resident Historians, who typically provide a destination-specific curriculum on every ocean cruise itinerary, have shared Iconic Lectures about world history, including "Greek Civilization," "The History of France ," "The Italian Renaissance," and "The Vikings." Additionally, Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller has hosted conversations with notable individuals such as filmmaker Ric Burns , wildlife filmmakers Amos Nachoum and Gavin Thurston and artists Magne Furuholmen and Alexander Talbot-Rice .

– Viking Resident Historians, who typically provide a destination-specific curriculum on every ocean cruise itinerary, have shared Iconic Lectures about world history, including "Greek Civilization," "The History of ," "The Italian Renaissance," and "The Vikings." Additionally, Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller has hosted conversations with notable individuals such as filmmaker , wildlife filmmakers and and artists and . (Explorer & Music) Wednesdays – In the spirit of exploration, Viking has hosted sessions with explorers from around the world including, Thor Heyerdahl, Jr., whose father famously crossed the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft; anthropologist Benedicte Ingstad , who has written biographies about her parents, famed Norwegian explorer Helge Ingstad and archaeologist Anne Stine Ingstad ; and Paralympic skier Cato Zahl Pedersen . Other Wednesday sessions have been dedicated to arts and music and have included interviews with Los Angeles Opera Maestro James Conlon; Royal Academy of Arts curator Ann Dumas ; and composer and conductor Debbie Wiseman , OBE.

– In the spirit of exploration, Viking has hosted sessions with explorers from around the world including, Thor Heyerdahl, Jr., whose father famously crossed the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft; anthropologist , who has written biographies about her parents, famed Norwegian explorer and archaeologist ; and Paralympic skier . Other Wednesday sessions have been dedicated to arts and music and have included interviews with Opera Maestro James Conlon; Royal Academy of Arts curator ; and composer and conductor , OBE. Guest Speaker Thursdays – Every week since the launch of Viking.TV, iconic British broadcast journalist Anne Diamond has interviewed significant figures, including Xander Parish , principal ballet dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre; the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon ; the Duke of Devonshire; explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison , OBE; former PBS MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton; Downton Abbey's "Mrs. Patmore," actress Lesley Nicol ; polar explorers Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft ; and classical musicians Alma and Helen Deutscher .

– Every week since the launch of Viking.TV, iconic British broadcast journalist has interviewed significant figures, including , principal ballet dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre; the Earl and Countess of ; the of Devonshire; explorer , OBE; former PBS MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton; "Mrs. Patmore," actress ; polar explorers and ; and classical musicians . At Home Fridays – The Countess of Carnarvon has led more than a dozen virtual Privileged Access tours and glimpses of life at her home, Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Downton Abbey. Additional "At Home" sessions hosted by members of the Viking family have provided insight into their local life in Basel , Reykjavik , Amsterdam , Sydney , Prague , Budapest , Russia , the Orkney Islands and more.

– The Countess of has led more than a dozen virtual Privileged Access tours and glimpses of life at her home, Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Additional "At Home" sessions hosted by members of the Viking family have provided insight into their local life in , , , , , , , the and more. Wellness Weekends – Yoga instructor Mona Therese has led Mind & Body yoga sessions every week since the launch of Viking.TV.

– Yoga instructor has led Mind & Body yoga sessions every week since the launch of Viking.TV. Sissel Sundays – Sissel Kyrkjebø, a Norwegian National Treasure and one of the world's most beautiful voices—and Viking Jupiter® godmother—will by Christmas have performed 52 songs for Viking.TV viewers.

Livestream sessions on Viking.TV start every day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, and all content is archived and available on-demand for anyone who cannot view at the original time of the broadcast. Also on Viking.TV there are more than 200 original short-form Destination Insight documentaries and 60 additional pieces of content in from Viking Cultural Partners, with programming from TED, BBC's Wonderstruck, Libera and more.

This Week—Space Week on Viking.TV

As Viking.TV continues to plan new content, each month will feature one week dedicated to a single theme. This week is dedicated to taking viewers out of this world with space-themed content. Beginning today, "Space Week" features Viking Resident Astronomer Ray Arvidson speaking about the exploration of Mars; a conversation with photographer Benedict Redgrove, creator of the book NASA: Past and Present Dreams of the Future; and Anne Diamond will interview retired NASA veteran Charles Armstrong, who worked on a variety of projects including the Space Shuttle. The week will be capped by a special At Home Friday—"When Space is Home"—with broadcast journalist Lynn Sherr hosting a conversation between Dr. Anna Fisher, godmother of Viking Orion®, and three additional astronauts: Colonel Jack Fischer, Richard Linnehan and Barbara Morgan.

Viking.TV Viewer Feedback

Many travelers continue to write Viking with comments of appreciation for this new opportunity to explore the world in comfort…from home. Examples of viewer feedback include:

" We can't thank you enough for the wonderful 24 weeks of programs-one more interesting than the last!...We have loved every day of programs and have learned so much while whetting our appetites to once again begin cruising with Viking." – Bob and Maryann O .

– . " As a lifelong learner, I look forward to being able to access and view more from your library of weekly programs." – Henriette and Klaus

– Henriette and Klaus " Since I cannot be with you on board one of your fabulous ships, the next best thing is attending an enrichment…I only wish that I was sitting in the Star Theater or having success cake and tea or a glass of Prosecco in the Explorer's Lounge." – Brenda G.

– Brenda G. " I have learned and seen so many new things. My world during this lockdown has been opened." – Valerie

– Valerie "I just wanted to say thank you again for offering your weekly yoga sessions through Viking tv. I have been following them since day 1 and enjoy the gentle spirit and guidance that Mona provides. I have done yoga before but I feel that this series is perfect for the challenging times we are experiencing because they are instructive, relaxing and geared to different levels and abilities. Please pass on my heartfelt thanks and Namaste!" – Jennifer A.

– Jennifer A. "This has been such an enjoyable way to 'travel' and educate ourselves during the pandemic crisis - - - truly one of the "silver linings" in the clouds of our difficult and uncertain days…This is armchair traveling at its finest!" – Patti F.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and now offers scenic cruising on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" in contrast to mainstream cruises. In its first five years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 "World's Best" Awards. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's experience channel, visit www.viking.tv.

