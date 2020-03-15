Vikor Scientific to Release COVID-19 Testing

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikor Scientific™ is a high complexity CLIA certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Charleston, South Carolina that is in the process of validating the COVID-19 testing, which is expected to be released this week pending FDA approval. The testing will be conducted via the QuantStudio™ 12K Flex Open Array from Thermo Fisher, which is an industry-leading instrument for PCR testing and has the capacity for high throughput, allowing Vikor to test a high volume of patients daily.

Vikor is working closely with the FDA for continued guidance on expediting the approval process. Vikor is already testing for the common Coronaviruses via their Respira-ID™ molecular panel. They have specifically dedicated 2,000 of their 22,000 square feet of their headquarters at WestEdge to the COVID-19 testing for Coronavirus and are preparing for 100,000 kits to be available for shipment to customers by Wednesday of this week.

Vikor's testing has a 24-hour turn-around-time from sample arrival at the lab and can accurately detect over 40 pathogens known to cause Respiratory illness. Just as important, they have one of the largest antibiotic resistance gene panels on the commercial market.

It is vital during this time to remember that while the COVID-19 virus is our most recent and urgent pathogen invading the United States, there are many other significant pathogens leading to hospitalization and death daily. Vikor's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bill W. Massey, urges providers to conduct full panel testing to not only detect or rule out COVID-19, but to also determine what may be causing the patient's symptoms. The causative pathogen could be viral, bacterial, or co-infection and lead to significant illness, hospitalizations, and death.

To order testing kits from Vikor Scientific, please call 854-429-1069 or email [email protected].

SOURCE Vikor Scientific

