Villa Serenity In Jamaica Is Now Booking For Fall And Beyond

Villa Serenity in Jamaica is a female-owned and founded company welcoming guests to book now for the 2022/2023 season.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxury villa establishment in Jamaica, Villa Serenity, is excited to announce availability for its unique accommodation this fall. Villa Serenity offers the comfort of an all-inclusive resort without the impersonal experience of a massive hotel chain.

Villa Serenity: owned and operated by Cavel Capalbo, Villa Serenity was inspired by her passion for travel and culture. The establishment opened in 2006 and is proud to welcome back loyal guests who vacation there yearly. Occupancy is limited, with just five rooms onsite, so it's rare to find an opening. Fortunately, booking has just opened for the fall 2022 season through to fall 2023, enabling travelers looking to visit Jamaica to secure a spot.

Employs locals from the community, supporting the local economy

It offers a cultural experience that larger resorts cannot match

Is family-friendly

The company describes staying at this accommodation as "Experiencing an all-inclusive Jamaica villa that offers personalization, value and unique experience."

Guests' experience at Villa Serenity in Jamaica is unlike other all-inclusive resorts because of the attention to detail. Customer service comes first at this small-scale resort, with owner Cavel Capalbo exclusively focused on delivering a personalized, authentic Jamaican experience.

Guests staying at the villa will find themselves in a 5-bedroom mansion by the beach, complete with a chef to serve them local Jamaican cuisine. There are also housekeepers, butlers, gardeners, and groundskeepers to ensure the property is in top shape and guests are well cared for throughout their stay.

The Villa Serenity is located in Ocho Rios and is close to attractions like Dunn's River Falls. The all-inclusive vacation packages grant guests access to the mansion, the swimming pool, and several excursions.

These include visiting the Blue Hole, taking a catamaran cruise, horseback riding, and going whitewater tubing. The villas are suitable for families with kids, girlfriend getaways, and guys' weekends.

Owner Cavel Capalbo is committed to helping guests plan their dream vacation and make it a reality at Villa Serenity. She holds a BA Hons and an MBA and sees the success of Villa Serenity as the realization of a decades-long dream of her own.

Anyone interested in traveling to Ochos Rios, Jamaica, between fall 2022 and fall 2023 can book their spot at Villa Serenity online now. Spaces are limited, and reservations require a deposit of $99 per person.

