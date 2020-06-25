Village Farms International Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Village Farms") (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced today that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 22, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). The results of the vote for each nominee director are set out below:

Nominee Proxy Votes For Proxy % For Proxy Votes Withheld Proxy % Withheld



Michael A. DeGiglio 17,366,234 98.9% 195,599 1.1% John P. Henry 17,391,611 99.0% 170,222 1.0% David Holewinski 17,300,308 98.5% 261,525 1.5% John R. McLernon 16,581,558 94.4% 980,275 5.6% Stephen C. Ruffini 17,113,977 97.5% 447,856 2.5% Christopher C. Woodward 17,016,997 96.9% 544,836 3.1%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration and the Company's quorum-related by-law amendment was ratified.

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

