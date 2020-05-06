Village Farms International to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

-- Company to Report its First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Via News Release on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Approximately 5:00 p.m. ET --

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (TSX:VFF) (NASDAQ:VFF) today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants can access the conference call by telephone by dialing (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191, or via the Internet at: https://bit.ly/2zGWtCm.

The Company expects to report its first quarter 2020 financial results via news release on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Archive Access Information

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for replay both by telephone and via the Internet beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 1485962 followed by the pound key. The telephone replay will be available until Friday, May 22, 2020 at midnight (ET). The conference call will also be archived on Village Farms' web site at http://villagefarms.com/investor-relations/investor-calls.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse growers in North America and the only publicly traded greenhouse produce company in Canada. Village Farms produces and distributes fresh, premium-quality produce with consistency 365 days a year to national grocers in the U.S. and Canada from more than nine million square feet of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses in British Columbia and Texas, as well as from its partner greenhouses in British Columbia, Ontario and Mexico. The Company is now leveraging its 30 years of experience as a vertically integrated grower for the rapidly emerging global cannabis opportunity through its majority ownership of British Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms Corp., one of the single largest cannabis growing operations in the world. The Company also intends to pursue opportunities to become a vertically integrated leader in the U.S. hemp-derived CBD market, subject to compliance with all applicable U.S. federal and state laws, Village Farms has established two joint ventures, Village Fields Hemp and Arkansas Valley Green and Gold Hemp, for outdoor hemp cultivation and CBD extraction and is pursuing controlled environment hemp production at a portion of its Texas greenhouse operations, which total 5.7 million square feet of production area.

