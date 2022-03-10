Village Farms International to Participate in 34th Annual ROTH Conference: on Monday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 15th, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. ("Village Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced Stephen Ruffini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two events at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference to be held March 13th to 15th, 2022 in Orange County, California:

One-on-One Fireside Chat: Monday, March 14 th , 2022 at 4:30PM ET ( 1:30 PM PT ); and,

, 2022 at ( ); and, Panel Discussion on Cannabis International/Globalization: Tuesday, March 15 th, 2022 at 3:00PM ET ( 12:00PM PT ).

A live webcast of each of the discussions will be available to the public on Village Farms' website (www.villagefarms.com) in the Investors section under the Presentations & Events tab. The webcast presentation will be archived and available for 90 days on the Company's website.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada's best-selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

SOURCE Village Farms International, Inc.