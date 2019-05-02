Village Green Continues Commitment to Community, Launches '100 Years, 100 Trees' Campaign

DETROIT, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Green, one of the nation's premier apartment property management companies, is pleased to announce that it has kicked off a major, community service initiative by partnering with The Davey Tree Expert Company, to plant 100 trees benefiting neighborhoods and the environment. In honor of its centennial celebration, Village Green is kicking off a '100 Years, 100 Trees' campaign, inspired by the company's DNA of giving back and making an impact for future generations. The festivities continue a year-long celebration that celebrates all of the people who have shaped Village Green into the company that it represents today.

The '100 Years, 100 Trees' initiative was kicked off at an Arbor Day celebration on April 26 at the Ronald McDonald House in Detroit, and will be replicated at other Ronald McDonald Houses and city parks throughout the country. The concept of this campaign was rooted in the belief that the company should honor the past while planting for the future. After all, the founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton grew up in Michigan, in many of the same communities where Village Green got its start a century ago.

The partnership with Davey, a Village Green national supplier partner who is celebrating 120 years in 2019, has been key to Village Green being able to execute on this ambitious goal. One of Village Green's core tenets from day one was around providing for and giving back to the communities in which it serves. That belief has remained a key focus of Village Green to this very day, from the company's multi-decade partnership with the Ronald McDonald House to the various charities that receive the benefit of Village Green's financial support and time commitment.

"Village Green is a company that understands its role in the community extends well beyond the front doors of the properties we manage," noted Diane Batayeh, CEO, Village Green. "By planting trees in the communities in which we serve, we seek to share our 'life in the green' mentality while providing a gift that can provide joy to these incredible organizations that seek to serve others."

A like-minded organization in both history and community-driven background, the Kent, Ohio based company saw Village Green as a partner that had a similar sense of community. After all, both companies received their start in the Midwest over a century ago. For Davey, giving back to the community also comes with the added benefit of beautifying the landscape.

"Here at Davey, we value our partnership with Village Green," said Jim Gabbard, branch manager, The Davey Tree Expert Company. "When we were asked to participate with them in their '100 Years, 100 Trees' campaign, it was our pleasure to give back in such a wonderful way."

This campaign is of further significance as it coincides with Village Green's 100th anniversary in 2019. Building on a history that has lead this transformational company to this unique inflection point as a multifamily thought leader, Village Green's commitment to 'celebrating the past while defining the future' has been noted throughout the hundreds of properties it manages nationwide. The company's employees, the renters and owners alike have embraced and are taking part in the centennial celebrations with more activities set to coincide with this latest act of corporate giving.

About Village Green

Founded in 1919, Village Green is an award-winning Detroit-based property management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the United States. With nine offices nationwide, located in Baltimore/D.C., Connecticut, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Scottsdale, Village Green's hospitality-based business model is focused on delivering exceptional living through passionate service. The company operates approximately 40,000 units. Village Green is led by a team of industry-recognized, award winning professionals, who take great pride in delivering authentic experiences through valued relationships, tailored amenities and uncompromised five-star hospitality quality level service.

