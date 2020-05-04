Village Realty Announces "Front Lines" Vacation Giveaway for Coronavirus Essential Employees

OUTER BANKS, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Realty, a provider of property management services and vacation rentals on the Outer Banks for over 25 years, has announced its "Front Lines" Vacation Giveaway. The giveaway was devised to shed light on the stories of unsung heroes, the essential employees, helping the nation during the Coronavirus pandemic, and giving thanks in the form of a much-needed vacation.

Nominate essential employees, first responders, and healthcare workers for a chance to win a free Outer Banks vacation

"We wanted to find a way to share the stories of the everyday heroes and remind everyone there's light at the end of this tunnel," says Bob Oakes, President of Village Realty. "The world will be ready for a vacation very soon, and it's the least we can do to reward someone with a bit of relaxation after months of intense pressure dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. The new Outer Banks Netflix series has definitely drawn more attention to our beaches, so we're ready to welcome visitors as soon as we safely can," Oakes adds.

How to Enter:

Visit this link to view the "Front Lines" Vacation Giveaway.

Do you have a friend or family member who has been a frontline hero as our country has dealt with the novel Coronavirus? To enter, submit a photo or video and tell Village Realty about your frontline hero and why they deserve a break for your chance to WIN a FREE Outer Banks Vacation! This contest is open to any frontline heroes and essential workers. Examples include first responders, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, truck drivers, delivery drivers, postal employees, and more. If your friend or loved one is helping society in the face of this pandemic, Village Realty wants to hear about it, share their story, and give one lucky person a FREE vacation to remember.

About Village Realty:

Village Realty offers over 700 vacation rental homes on the beautiful beaches of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. You can search and book online 24/7 by visiting VillageRealtyOBX.com or talk to one of their local vacation specialists by calling 888-974-7120.

Media Contact:

Bob Kissell

Director of Marketing

282.480.2224

[email protected]

SOURCE Village Realty

Related Links

http://VillageRealtyOBX.com

