Village Realty Wins Title of Best Property Management Company on the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years, Village Realty has specialized in professionally managed vacation rentals on the Outer Banks. With a focus on relationships and customized property management programs, Village Realty attributes their continual growth to owner satisfaction and word-of-mouth referrals.

This fall, during the annual Best of the Beach Contest sponsored by the Outer Banks Voice, Village Realty was nominated and won the accolade of Best Property Management company. The Outer Banks Voice reports that over 72,000 votes were cast for all categories of the annual awards.

"Village Realty strives to provide outstanding customer service in every aspect of the services we provide," says Sara Kristof, Director of Business Development, "and we are proud to be recognized by our loyal guests, valued owners and community for our efforts."

Village Realty is one of a limited number of Certified Property Management firms in the state of North Carolina and is also part of an elite group of approximately 550 real estate firms in the country awarded prestigious Accredited Management Organization® (AMO) by the Institute of Real Estate Management® (IREM). They are the only property management company on the Outer Banks with such credentials.

Village Realty offers over 600 vacation rentals from Corolla to South Nags Head, NC and are accepting applications for new homes in their management program. Interested homeowners should visit the Village Realty website for additional information and a prospectus.

