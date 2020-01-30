VillageMD Acquires Summit Medical Group of Arizona

PHOENIX and CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, and its affiliates, announced today that they have signed an agreement to acquire Summit Medical Group of Arizona. Nearly 50 providers, including primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will join VillageMD across six Arizona-based clinics in 2020. The clinics will be transitioned to VillageMD's primary care Village Medical brand later this year.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Summit Medical Group Arizona to VillageMD, ensuring we will deliver primary care led, value-based care to more patients in the Phoenix area," said Tim Barry, CEO and co-founder of VillageMD. "The incredible physicians and staff who we are partnering with will help us grow our Village Medical brand, and most importantly, provide high-quality care that is coordinated, convenient and accessible to the community."

"After two years of building a high-quality multispecialty practice to benefit the residents of the Valley, we believe that VillageMD's high-touch and effective clinical model, coupled with its technology platform, docOS, as well as their human capital resources, will help us provide world-class care to patients. We are pleased to be part of such an innovative organization," said Kent Johnson, M.D., chief physician executive of Summit Medical Group Arizona.

Nearly 50 providers as well as 185 staff members will work at the clinics, which will be rebranded as Village Medical. In Phoenix, the first Village Medical clinic opened on Jan. 13 at 10240 W. Indian School Road with an additional 17 providers. VillageMD currently partners with primary care physicians in nine markets with plans for continued expansion.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. VillageMD will continue to grow its Village Medical brand and scale its Village Medical at Home offering. VillageMD has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across nine markets and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $3 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

