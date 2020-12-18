VillageMD Expands into Austin and Acquires a Primary Care Practice

AUSTIN and CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is expanding into Austin, Texas and will open a Village Medical clinic in Austin at 720 W. 34th Street and welcome Dr. Steven Booton's practice. This is the first Village Medical clinic in the Austin market and the 38th clinic for the brand, including practices in Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta and Murray, Ky. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with 24/7 care through telehealth and virtual care.

"We're excited to offer our primary care services to more patients in Austin. We've seen a strong need for experienced primary care providers in this area and we're continuing to hire providers who align with our goal of delivering the best patient experience," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Dr. Booton will continue to offer exceptional care to his patients, complemented now with our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Austin-area patients can learn more about the practice here.

"I'm thrilled to join Village Medical and continue the quality care we provide our patients in Austin. I'm also excited to introduce our longtime patients to the enhanced experience with Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said Steven Booton, M.D., who is joining Village Medical on Jan. 26, 2021.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

Village Medical also offers full-service, primary care in Atlanta, Houston, Murray, Ky., and Phoenix and will enter several new markets in 2021. To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

