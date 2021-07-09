VillageMD Expands its Arizona Footprint with Nine New Village Medical Locations

CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today that Hatfield Medical Group of Arizona is joining the organization. More than 30 providers, including primary care physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will join VillageMD's Village Medical practices in nine Arizona locations including Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Apache Junction, starting July 8. Village Medical locations are currently in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Nevada. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care services, along with virtual care, at home care, and telehealth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. David Hatfield and his experienced team to Village Medical. They understand our vision of a physician-led primary care practice to offer the best possible care in a coordinated, accessible and convenient way for patients throughout the Phoenix area," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Additionally, by joining Village Medical, the physicians are able to benefit from our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to provide exceptional care to their patients in Arizona."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Arizona patients can learn more about the services at Village Medical here .

"We are thrilled to join Village Medical and look forward to showing our longtime patients the additional services we will offer through value-based care. Hatfield Medical Group started as a family business more than 50 years ago and by becoming Village Medical, we will continue to give our patients the exceptional primary care they deserve," said David Hatfield, D.O., who has more than 25 years of experience treating patients with a variety of chronic conditions to manage their care.

The Village Medical footprint will be expanded by adding the below existing Hatfield Medical Group clinic locations (alphabetical by town):

300 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, Az.

595 N. Dobson Road, Suite D-65 in Chandler, Az.

3331 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert, Az.

6242 E. Arbor Ave., Suite 111-113 in Mesa, Az.

3048 E. Baseline Road, Suite 109 in Mesa, Az.

6820 E. Brown Road in Mesa, Az.

4360 E. Brown Road, Suite. 113 in Mesa, Az.

6828 E. Brown Road, Suite 102 in Mesa, Az.

220 N. Stapley Drive, Suite B in Mesa, Az.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com .

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

SOURCE VillageMD