VillageMD Opens Two Village Medical Practices with 26 Experienced Providers in the Atlanta Area

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it is opening two new Village Medical locations in the Atlanta area, bringing its total in the Atlanta area to eight locations with plans to open four more in 2021. The new Village Medical practices are located in Douglasville, Ga., and Griffin, Ga. Village Medical locations are currently in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Texas. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with at home care and virtual care.

"Primary care physicians in the Atlanta area are embracing our value-based care model that allows them to provide high-quality care to their patients. We're thrilled to welcome these experienced providers to Village Medical and they will benefit from our high-tech, high-touch primary care model and our proprietary docOS technology," said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. "Dr. Hall and Dr. Desai and their respected, experienced teams share our vision for bringing the best possible primary care to their patients, including those with chronic conditions."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Atlanta-area patients can learn more about the services at each location here.

"After practicing primary care for more than 25 years, I wanted to find an opportunity to continue offering the same level of high-quality care for my patients while leveraging more technology. I believe Village Medical is the best way forward in offering care for our patients," said Dr. Robert Hall, who is formerly with Internal Medicine of Griffin, which first opened more than 60 years ago. "Now more than ever, a patient's relationship with their primary care provider is paramount. I'm looking forward to welcoming both new and longtime patients to the enhanced experience at Village Medical."

The new Village Medical locations in Atlanta are located at:

619 S. 8 th Street, Suite 200, Griffin, Ga. , with 22 new providers, including Drs. David Hitson , Mahmood Ahmed , Brian Cross , Kabir Das and Kevin Napier .

Street, Suite 200, , with 22 new providers, including Drs. , , , and . 6025 Professional Parkway in Douglasville, Ga. , with four providers, including Drs. Saurabh Desai , Nishant Shroff , and Girish Shroff .

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

SOURCE VillageMD