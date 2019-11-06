VillageMD Partners with Zero Waste Chicago to Create a Zero Waste Workplace

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD, a leading national provider of primary care, today announced a new partnership with Zero Waste Chicago to create a zero-waste workplace at their headquarters at 125 S. Clark Street in Chicago.

"Companies large and small need to understand the impact they have on the environment, and should take the simple steps to minimize waste and create a sustainable environment for employees and the community," said Tim Barry, co-founder and CEO of VillageMD. "We are thrilled to work with Zero Waste Chicago to develop a plan in Chicago that we believe is transferrable across our many markets."

Zero Waste Chicago offers a turnkey program to help clients develop and meet sustainability goals—and will assist VillageMD in creating a zero-waste corporate environment. This starts with a thorough waste assessment to determine how VillageMD can define and meet its sustainability goals, includes employee training and implementation of best practices, and ultimately, measuring the success of the program. The Zero Waste Chicago team will partner with a VillageMD sustainability task force to lead the implementation.

VillageMD has stated a goal of reducing its landfill waste to the best practice level of 80 percent landfill diversion by 2021.

"We're excited to work with the entire VillageMD team as we assist their organization in achieving its sustainability goals. We appreciate that VillageMD's senior leaders and employees recognize that reducing environmental impact is a priority for their business, our community, our planet," said Moira Kelley, co-founder and managing partner at Zero Waste Chicago.

About VillageMD

VillageMD is a leading provider of healthcare for organizations moving toward a primary care-led, high-value clinical model. The VillageMD solution provides the tools, technology, operations, and staffing support needed for physicians to drive the highest quality clinical results across a population. VillageMD works with physician groups, independent practice associations, and health systems to improve quality, deliver a first-rate patient experience, and lower costs in the communities they serve. It has grown to include more than 2,500 physicians across eight markets, and is responsible for approximately 500,000 lives and $2.8 billion in healthcare spending. To learn more, visit www.villageMD.com.

About Zero Waste Chicago

Zero Waste Chicago, a partner company of Impact Earth, offers a turnkey program to help clients develop and meet sustainability goals in order to engage employees, reduce waste, and create brand messaging around sustainability best practices. To learn more about their services, visit www.zerowastechicago.com

