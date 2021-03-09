VillageMD to Expand into Rhode Island, Opening 12 New Village Medical Practices

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today it expanded into Rhode Island and opened 12 new Village Medical practices on March 1. The Village Medical clinics are located in Providence, Kent, Newport and Washington counties with nearly 70 primary care providers including experienced physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The 12 clinics are the first Village Medical locations in Rhode Island and the 65th for the brand, including practices in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Murray, Ky., Northfield, N.J., Westland, Mich., and Phoenix. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care across a broad range of physician services, along with virtual care and telehealth.

"We're excited to open 12 new Village Medical practices in the Ocean State and welcome an experienced team of providers, including Drs. Scott Wilson and Jonathan Martin. They share our vision for providing accessible, quality healthcare and service to their patients," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Additionally, by joining Village Medical, the providers will be able to leverage our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to provide exceptional care and service to more patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Rhode Island patients can learn more about the services at each location here.

"We're thrilled to grow our practice and serve more patients in the area with Village Medical. We will continue our dedicated, high-quality care and service to our patients. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, our patients understand the importance of an ongoing relationship with their primary care provider and we're looking forward to continuing that with Village Medical. We're also excited to introduce our patients to more enhanced patient experiences including Village Medical's state-of-the-art technology," said Scott Wilson, M.D., who has practiced primary care in Rhode Island for more than 20 years.

The new Village Medical practices are located at the following locations (alphabetical by town) or visit here to learn more:

982 Tiogue Avenue in Coventry, R.I.

2140 Mendon Road in Cumberland, R.I.

106 Nate Whipple Highway, Suite 101 in Cumberland, R.I.

63 Cedar Avenue, Suite 7 in East Greenwich, R.I.

450 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Unit 15B in East Providence, R.I.

in 2 Wake Robin Road, Suite 103 in Lincoln, R.I.

67 Valley Road in Middleton , R.I.

, R.I. 1195 N. Main Street in Providence, R.I.

400 Putnam Pike in Smithfield, R.I.

in 4300 Post Road in Warwick, R.I. , near East Greenwich

, near 1131 Warwick Avenue in Warwick, R.I.

77 Franklin Street in Westerly, R.I.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 12 markets, are responsible for more than 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

