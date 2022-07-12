VillageMD Welcomes Ravi Mehan, D.O., as National Medical Director, Southeast Region

Impactful Physician Executive Joins VillageMD to lead the Southeast Region's Physician Engagement

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD today announced that Ravi Mehan, D.O., F.A.C.O.I, has joined as a national medical director. For more than 20 years, Dr. Mehan has worked as both a clinical executive and a board-certified internal medicine physician.

"I'm happy to welcome Dr. Mehan to our clinician leadership team as we continue to offer high-quality, coordinated care for patients in the southeast," said David Hatfield, D.O., president of Village Medical. "We're committed to our physician-led model where experienced clinicians help drive our mission forward to deliver the care our patients deserve and expect."

At VillageMD, Dr. Mehan focuses on helping Village Medical clinicians offer personal, coordinated primary care that is patient centered to deliver improved health outcomes. Dr. Mehan will focus on the southeast region including Atlanta, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

"At VillageMD, I'll be able to combine my passion of working with other talented clinical leaders in the practices while we work towards transforming the way primary care is delivered in the United States," said Dr. Mehan.

Prior to joining VillageMD, Dr. Mehan spent seven years at WellMed Medical Management as a Florida regional medical director. Additionally, Dr. Mehan practiced primary care for 20 years at his own private practice and spent more than 10 years as a physician leader for PCA Hospitalists. During his career, Dr. Mehan built and led programs around care management, utilization management, clinical and quality management.

Dr. Mehan also served on the board at Palm Beach ACO for two years. He graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, and he is board certified in internal medicine from Michigan State University. He received a hospitalist leadership certification from University of California San Francisco.

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 22 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is a leading participant in CMS innovation programs and will apply to participate in the upcoming ACO REACH model, which helps providers deliver better outcomes for patients and create healthier communities through value-based care. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

SOURCE VillageMD