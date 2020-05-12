Villas of Distinction and Signature Travel Network Partner to Honor our Healthcare Heroes

Signature's President Alex Sharpe said, "Our travel advisors have always enjoyed working with Villas of Distinction to provide their clients an unforgettable, personalized vacation at their elegant collection of villas. I am thrilled that through our joint program to honor our healthcare heroes we can give back to those who have given so much to our country by offering them a well-deserved vacation."

"For more than 20 years, Villas of Distinction has partnered with the best travel advisors in the business, transforming the traditional approach to villa travel into something truly personal," said Villas of Distinction's VP and General Manager, Willie Fernandez. "I am happy that through this partnership with Signature we will now be able to honor our deserving healthcare heroes in the same personal way."

Anyone may nominate a healthcare provider who is a resident of the U.S. online at www.honorahealthcarehero.com. Nominations will be accepted May 7, 2020, through July 31, 2020. Travel will be planned and curated by a Signature Travel Network advisor and will be valid through December 15, 2021 (with blackout dates).

Contest winners will be chosen based on a nominating essay describing the healthcare hero's display of compassion, their support of colleagues and personal sacrifices as they served their community in battling the COVID crisis. Selected winners will be announced the week of August 17, 2020.

Each of the award winners will enjoy a five-night villa stay and four (4) economy-class airline tickets:

Grand Prize: 4-bedroom Villa 371, Los Cabos, Mexico

Second Prize: 8-bedroom Villa Estrella , Guanacaste Coast, Costa Rica

Guanacaste Coast, Third Prize: 4-bedroom Silver Star Penthouse with Spa, Park City, Utah

Fourth Prize:7-bedroom Cypress at Reunion Resort, Orlando, Florida

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Promotion begins 5/7/20 and ends 7/31/20. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.honorahealthcarehero.com. Sponsor: Signature Travel Network, 390 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 3200, El Segundo, CA 90245

About Signature Travel Network

Signature Travel Network® is a member-owned travel cooperative, headquartered in El Segundo, California, with a regional office in New York City. The network was established in 1956, and today, includes more than 290 member agencies with over 600 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and the Caribbean. Collectively, Signature members generate more than $8 billion in annual travel sales. Signature's objective is to serve the needs of its members: boutique specialists, internet-based marketers and multi-location agencies, among others. Signature members include successful travel advisors who proudly serve a diverse group of clients.

About Villas of Distinction

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service premier luxury villa experience creator with an extensive portfolio of thousands of privately-owned villas in more than 50 luxurious destinations worldwide including the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe, Central America, the United States and many private islands. Many villas feature private pools, butlers, maids and chefs. The luxury villa provider has gained its clients' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds the guest's expectations. For more than 30 years, Villas of Distinction's team of experts have made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and creating one-of-a-kind getaways and lasting memories at the world's top villas. www.VillasofDistinction.com.

