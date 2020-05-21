Vimeo to Attend Cowen and Company Annual Technology Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (Nasdaq: IAC), will attend the virtual Cowen and Company Annual Technology Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, will present at 12:05 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen59/iac/ and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for 90 days following the conference.

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading professional video platform. We empower creators and businesses of all kinds with the tools to tell exceptional stories and connect with their audiences, customers and employees. With over 150 million members across more than 150 countries, our products enable anyone to create, host and distribute high-quality content and have a successful video strategy online. Headquartered in New York City and with offices around the world, Vimeo is an operating business of IAC. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid and Hinge, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

