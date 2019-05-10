Vimeo to Participate at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), will attend the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston at the Westin Boston Waterfront on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc19/sessions/28755-vimeo-iac/webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://www.iac.com/Investors/.

About Vimeo

Vimeo empowers video creators of all kinds to tell exceptional stories and connect with their audiences and communities. Home to more than 90 million members in over 150 countries, Vimeo is the world's largest ad-free open video platform. The company provides professional software, tools and technology for creators and businesses to host, distribute and monetize their videos anywhere. Headquartered in New York City and with offices around the world, Vimeo is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC

IAC builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo and Dotdash, among many others, and also has majority ownership of both Match Group, which includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid, and ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

