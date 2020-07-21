VINAERA PRO "Adjustable Aeration" Electric Wine Aerator - Winner of 7 International Awards

The Key Technology of Effective and Instant Wine Decanting

Wine experts agree that through proper aeration by decanting, the flavor of most red wines can be enhanced to bring forward the true aromas and flavors of the wine.

However, due to different terroir conditions and grape varietals, the proper decanting time is different for each bottle of wine. In order to save time for wine enthusiasts, Vinaera Pro's proprietary patented design of adjustable aeration level provides customers with just a simple turn of the knob to fine-tune the amount of air being infused depending on the varietal and age of the wine. At 0° of turn (with the aeration effect off) through turning clockwise to the maximum 120° position is equivalent to time in a glass decanter of approximately 0-180 minutes. After choosing the optimal aeration level for the wine, just simply press the button to dispense instantly aerated wine directly into the glass to immediately experience the full flavor of the wine.

Testing by several certified sommeliers revealed that optimal flavor of the wine is achieved, while the acids and astringency are reduced, making the wine taste smoother. In short, it's a magical experience. And it will make wine drinkers want to share their experience of finding optimal aeration for each bottle with their friends.

Simple To Use

When customers want to enjoy a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon for example, they can turn the aeration level to about the 60-degree middle position (where the effect is equivalent to 90 minutes in a glass decanter). Just press the button, Vinaera Pro immediately saves about 90 minutes of decanting time. If customers find that the decanting effect is not enough after drinking, they can fine-tune the different aeration levels for each glass to feel the different aroma and taste as if they have decanted a wine for different lengths of time. Cleaning is as simple as using it: use clean water, and just press the button several times to flush out the piping, and finally place in the product base.

The Award-Winning Vinaera Pro Product Director Mr. Chung Said:

"Through this innovative technology, both wine enthusiasts and less experienced drinkers can easily adjust the aeration level to find the best wine flavor while dispensing instantly, without the need for a long wait for proper aeration as needed using a traditional decanter. Vinaera Pro is a simple, fast, effective, time-saving and fun wine tool that will enhance your wine drinking experience."

About VINAERA®

VINAERA is a brand of wine tools that focuses on professional quality and leads in wine aeration technology. In 2014, The World's First Electric Wine Aerator was launched and won the Red Dot Award "Best of the Best" in Germany. The World's First "Adjustable" Electric Wine Aerator (Vinaera PRO-MV7) was launched in 2018. This product provides both instant and variable aeration to suit all wines. Vinaera's innovative designs have changed the way the world enjoys wine and together have won more than ten international awards. By the end of 2019, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have experienced the instant aeration of Vinaera / Aervana. Vinaera and Aervana are region specific sister brands distributed worldwide. The brand's ownership is held by Mercuries Asia Ltd. Taiwan. For more information, please visit http://vinaera-global.com/ or email [email protected]

Vinaera Pro Adjustable Electric Wine Aerator by Mercuries Asia Ltd.

Vinaera Pro Adjustable Electric Wine Aerator, award-winning innovative design, adjustable aeration is equivalent to around 0-180 minutes in a glass decanter, just one touch to achieve immediately the selected aeration level, fits most common bottle shapes (from 0.75ml to 1.5l), built-in sediment filter, product base.

