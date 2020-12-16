Vinamilk Is Recognized By The Global CSR Award 2020 For 1 Million Trees Initiative

"We are very pleased to hear that this project has achieved its target of planting 1 million trees during 2020. We wholeheartedly congratulate all the participants in the 1 million trees projects in Vietnam, in particular Vinamilk and the MONRE," said Prof Dr. Geoffrey Williams, Chairman of the Judging panel, 2020 Global CSR Awards.

In passing its 1 million trees target, Vinamilk recently gave 270,000 trees to local farmers to plant across the Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen provinces. Under the scheme, the 1,121 million trees have been planted at 56 locations across 20 provinces in Vietnam (with a value of nearly USD540 thousand), benefiting millions of people.

According to the UN, climate change is the defining issue of our time and the world is at a defining moment. From shifting weather patterns that threaten food production, to rising sea levels that increase the risk of catastrophic flooding, the impacts of climate change are global in scope and unprecedented in scale.

Addressing this issue, multiple solutions are being adopted to help mitigate climate breakdown and trees planting is one of the more simple and effective options being carried out in various countries.

Researches have shown that trees contribute in minimizing and coping with phenomena caused by climate change such as desertification, saline intrusion, and soil erosion and bring practical benefits such as greening bare land, bare hills while improving air pollution.

In Vietnam, working towards building the community's awareness of environmental protection while contributing to living environment and ecosystem improvement, the 1 Million Trees for Vietnam fund has been making its contribution by planting trees that are suitable to the local atmosphere and conditions. Moreover, the fund has enabled multiple educational activities in schools to embed the importance and benefits of forestry in the young generations.

Together with the "1 million trees for Vietnam" fund, Vinamilk's "Stand Tall Vietnam" milk fund which has provided more than 37 million of milk boxes to underprivileged children are underlying factors that enable Vinamilk to be recognized as the Best Overall CSR excellence, by the Global CSR Awards 2020. These initiatives are part of the company's sustainability and CSR plans.

