Vince Camuto Introduces New Fragrance "Illuminare"

Made from a unique composition of botanicals, the aromatic plum blossom evokes petal floralcy with subtle fruity notes creating a magnetic energy. The distinguished amber surrounds the Illuminare woman with an intoxicating sensuality – a fragrance that is symbolic of the women who wear it, they are strong, bold and radiant.

"The inspiration for the new Vince Camuto fragrance was plum blossom because it is a beautiful, and a resilient floral, even in harsh winters. The scent conveys a feeling of endless possibilities, as well as a symbol of strength and alluring aura," said perfumer Christine Hassan.

"I am excited to partner with Vince Camuto to debut the latest fragrance," said Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a Golden Barbie). "Illuminare's powerful message to ignite a woman's inner strength is special to me and I am thrilled to add this captivating scent to my beauty routine."

Taking cues from the glassworks of Murano, Italy, the intricately designed bottle encapsulates the feminine curves and nuances of a woman. An asymmetrical organic shape is featured within the outer molded glass structure and houses the delicately hued pink fragrance. Just like the bottle in its fluidity and feminine rose gold color, the invigorating fragrance is undeniably compelling and illuminates from the inside out.

Fragrance Notes:

Top – plum blossom, bergamot, pomelo

Heart – magnolia petals, red roses, osmanthus

Dry – suede musk, tonka, cedarwood

Collection:

3.4 FL. OZ. / 100 mL Eau de Parfum Spray - $98 USD

1.0 FL. OZ. / 30 mL Eau de Parfum Spray - $55 USD

5.0 FL. OZ. / 150 mL Body Cream - $42 USD

Available: August 2019 online at ULTA.com and VinceCamuto.com. Coming soon to fine department stores.

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

About Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is an aspirational lifestyle brand known for its signature craftsmanship and stand-out style. Bold and youthful, the acclaimed designer brand blends European styling with on-trend details and an element of sophistication. Vince Camuto offers a broad range of products for men, women and kids including footwear, apparel, accessories and home decor. The brand can be found in department stores and specialty stores across North America, as well as on VinceCamuto.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,930 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates $9.3 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, Linkedin and Instagram.

SOURCE Parlux LTD