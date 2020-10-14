Vincent Theurer Acquires 70 7th Avenue, Park Slope

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Theurer, of Approved Oil, has acquired 238 5th Avenue.

The 12-unit, 4 story multifamily property is situated in the scenic and trendy neighborhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn, and sold for $3 million at a rate of $357 per square foot. The building was built in 1920 and is located in the Park Slope Historic District with convenient access to 3 local subway stops, the B and Q at 7th avenue, 2 & 3 at the Grand Army Plaza, and 2 & 3 at Bergen Street. Citi bike is a block away.

The building shares space with a shoe repair shop on the ground level. Cousin John's local bakery and Café Regular offer nearby pastries and coffee. Nearby schools include Berkeley Carroll School., St. Francis Xavier School, and PS 282.

Park Slope, known for its bustling sidewalks, and diverse food markets, cafes, and shops, is a picturesque and updated neighborhood that is ideal for young families and modern professionals alike. A combination of small-town charm and big city amenities, the area is a unique pocket of the New York City Metropolitan area landscape.

SOURCE Vincent Theurer

Related Links

https://approvedoil.com/

