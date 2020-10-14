Vincent Theurer Acquires Brooklyn Warehouse Space

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Theurer, of Approved Oil, has acquired 847 5th Shepherd Ave, in East New York.

The 20,000 square foot, one story commercial property currently houses Metropolitan Paper, a private recycling company that handles municipal paper grades collected in New York City. The plant features state-of-the art technology, an automated sorting system, and high-volume baler that serves commercial as well as institutional customers throughout all five boroughs, Long Island, and Westchester. They are open 24 hours a day. 6 days a week to provide affordable and environmentally friendly solutions.

The building is a Factory-Industrial Semi-Fireproof (F4) property built in 1959. Fairly modern for the area, it is 27 years younger than the average age of a Brooklyn building (88). The property neighbors residential space and has a police station a half a mile away. It is situated in the New Lots area of Brooklyn and is within easy walking distance to a Family Community Garden & Cypress Hills playground. Nearby transportation includes the 3 train Subway line at New Lots Avenue, the C at Shepherd Avenue, and the A/C at Euclid Avenue.

An urban mix of business and residences, East New York is a neighborhood on the verge of reinvention. From greenmarkets to local ballgames, there is plenty to do in the area, which boasts plenty of outdoor space, loyal residents, and a waterfront nature preserve.



For more information on Metropolitan Paper, please visit https://www.metropaperrecycling.com/.

