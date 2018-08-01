VinCheck.info Runs 650K+ Free VIN Checks in 12 Months, Primed for Used Car Sales Growth Through 2019

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VinCheck.info, a vehicle research service, is prepared to meet the rising demand for a free Carfax alternative as used car sales continue to grow through 2019. Since its launch in August 2017, over 650,000 free vehicle history reports have been released to consumers across the United States.

According to Edmunds, used vehicle sales peaked at 39.2 million vehicles in 2017. Moody's Analytics expects the trend to continue through 2019 as prices drop and inventories increase. Used cars offer more choices for shoppers on a budget not only for cheaper upfront payment but also for lower insurance premiums. As more used cars are getting sold, more buyers are exposed to a greater risk of getting into bad deals.

An increasing number of potential problems exist in used cars offered for sale. Unsuspecting buyers could end up losing the savings that attracted them to pre-owned cars in the first place. VinCheck.info's mission is to help address this problem by offering 100 percent free VIN check. In the last 12 months, here are the top discoveries:

Salvage: 1 in every 5 cars checked

Rebuilt: 1 in every 15 cars checked

Accident: 1 in every 25 cars checked

Odometer issues: 1 in every 50 cars checked

Flood damage: 1 in every 100 cars checked

Running a vehicle history report has become a critical step in used car shopping. Using the vehicle identification number (VIN), buyers check existing VIN-associated records for a history of theft, accident or damage caused by a natural disaster. Currently, a single report costs as much as $25 from AutoCheck and $40 from Carfax. VinCheck.info advocates universal access to information from official industry and government sources. Using an advertising-driven platform, the vehicle history provider delivers a no-obligation, "no credit card required" research site where users can do a free VIN lookup or a free license plate lookup.

VinCheck.info vehicle history reports have made buyers and sellers alike feel safer and more confident with their sales transactions. With more practical tools for doing VIN check by make and VIN check by state, the website has become a one-stop-no-paywall-shop for valuable information on any vehicle in seconds. For more information on free VIN search, visit https://vincheck.info.

