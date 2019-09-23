Vinci Messenger Announces Contest With $100,000 Prize

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging and social media app Vinci messenger has announced a contest with a big reward on its Instagram account. To participate, any person needs just to make creative content about Vinci (e.g. Instagram post or YouTube video) and put a hashtag. The contest takes place from 16th of September until 4th of October.

Situated in Hong Kong, Vinci Technologies collected almost $18 million in a private sale in March and April 2019. Moreover, Vinci has a digital coin and it has been listed on exchanges. The Vinci coin price has increased 25 fold since Vinci entered its' first Exchange.

Hong Kong's huge startup ecosystem is the fifth fastest-growing ecosystem globally and is home to more than 2,000 startups. Hong Kong's operation has always been centered on trade. However, in order to take advantage of those opportunities, Hong Kong needs to invest in programs that help its tech entrepreneurs catch up to global know-how and close its talent and angel funding gaps.

Due to this brilliant opportunity, it is now possible to break into the startup media industry. Anyone can take a part in the Vinci Call Contest 2019. The goal of this #VinciCall Contest is to help encourage and motivate users to share their talents.

For people who are creating photo or video content but have no idea how to share their work with people, Vinci call is a great opportunity for publicity. It is also good for those who don't want to live the infamous "starving artist" lifestyle. This is also a way to pull out of a rough spot by potentially winning cash prizes, allowing online artists to gain an extra financial boost towards their dream creative projects.

Although, the contest requires not only content creation but also to subscribe to the official Vinci YouTube channel and Instagram.

Participation is open to a variety of users from all over the world, who possess some form of talent, with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts, variety, and more.

Vinci's immediate goal is not just to become the top startup ecosystem in Hong Kong, but to ensure the long term prosperity of its community and positioning itself as one the world's leading companies by embracing innovation and increasing the number of its followers and users.

In a world where startups have become the #1 driver of economic growth and job creation while large corporations continue to cut down on their workforce, Hong Kong cannot afford to rest on its past achievements and legacy industries. Now, tech startups have not only become an important growth sector, but also a strategic one.

Vinci's potential is just starting to be realized. There is no doubt that concerted efforts by its Vinci Call challenges and further growth of its community along with producing globally leading startups will grow the company.

