Vinci Partners Announces R$256 Million Capital Raise For New Water And Sewage Strategy

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced the closing of R$256 million in commitments for "Vinci Infraestrutura Água e Saneamento Fundo de Participações em Infraestrutura", or "VIAS", a fund managed by the Vinci Partners Infrastructure segment.

This capital raise marks the beginning of a new strategy in Vinci Partners' Infrastructure segment, focused on investing private capital into the privatization of state-owned companies that provide water and sewage services for the Brazilian population, for which we expect to raise up to R$1.0 billion.

José Guilherme Souza, partner and Head of Infrastructure for Vinci Partners, said, "We are very pleased with our first capital raise for VIAS, as it sets the start for a new investment strategy within the Infrastructure segment. We are seeing a robust pipeline of opportunities, aligned with the sector's new regulatory framework, which set universal goals of coverage and quality for water and sewage services rendered in Brazil. The Brazilian landscape is currently dominated by state-owned companies, with a relevant privatization and public services concessions agenda from the government, and very few private players with proven track record in the field that are able to invest in all these opportunities."

About Vinci Partners Infrastructure

Our infrastructure core plus strategy has exposure to real assets related to physical infrastructure, through investments in equity and debt instruments across several sectors, including but not limited to power generation and transmission, transportation and logistics and water & sewage. The infrastructure team seeks control or control-oriented positions and employs active hands-on management of assets and operations. We primarily review brownfield and consolidation opportunities, targeting fragmented industries within sub-strategies.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

