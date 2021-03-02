VINData℠ History Reports Now Include Manheim Market Report And Black Book Values

Now, each VINData History Report contains Black Book wholesale, retail and trade-in values, with refinements for vehicle condition and location. MMR values, on the other hand, are based on millions of Manheim transactions from the previous 13 months and are adjustable for mileage, region, color and AutoGrade condition.

"The addition of Black Book and MMR data is crucial," said Gary Lupe, Sales Director, Reliable Auto Sales. "We use the information to better value, price and market our vehicles against our competition."

Reports without wholesale values can be printed for consumers. Dealer prices are as low as $2.49 each or dealers can opt into a new unlimited plan for $.99 per report with a $30 monthly fee.

The valuation data enhances the NMVTIS title, junk/salvage/insurance loss, open lien/theft, active/unrepaired recall information already in VINData History Reports.

"This ground-breaking integration of Black Book data in VINData History Reports aids dealers by providing the industry's most precise VIN-specific valuation," said Jared Kalfus, SVP, Revenue, Black Book. "We look forward to benefitting both VINData and their dealership clients."

"The more information dealers have access to, the better decisions they can make," said Zach Hallowell, SVP, Manheim Digital Solutions. "By having access to MMR in VINData History Reports, independent dealers can more effectively compete in the marketplace."

"We strive to provide our customers with the best, most trusted data at the best price possible." said Adam Siner, President, VINData Products. "Adding valuations just makes sense."

About VINData Products

Created by automotive industry veterans with more than 70 years of vehicle history and data related experience, VINData Products LLC provides leading automotive data services with robust and cost effective commercial and custom vehicle data solutions. VINData helps clients manage risk, improve vehicle remarketing, drive intelligent decision-making, and extract value from vehicle data.

VINData Products LLC

Edie Hirtenstein

707-846-3282 x230

[email protected]

SOURCE VIN Data Products LLC